Read full article on original website
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Bellingham Arts and Music Festival returns to Quarry
After a two-year hiatus, Bellingham Arts and Music Festival (BAMF!) will return to the Lookout Arts Quarry Aug. 20–21, offering a lineup of 25-plus artists from Bellingham and beyond. This year’s edition — dubbed “bby BAMF!” — condenses the previously two-day festival into a tight 24 hours of around-the-clock...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 10, 2022
Firefighters from IAFF Local 106 Bellingham/Whatcom County Professional Firefighters will be raising money on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot program. They will be present at two locations from 10 am to 3 pm: the corner of 19th and Front streets, and the intersection of Guide Meridian and Birch Bay Lynden Road.
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
Review: Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine
If you’ve been around the Bellingham area a while, you might remember the Ambo Ethiopian food stall at the Bellingham Farmers Market. It was wildly popular and owner Mulunesh (Mulu) Belay was eventually able to open a permanent location in the Bellingham Public Market. When that closed, she moved to her current location. Conveniently located near the end of State Street next to Flatstick Pub, it's a place you should absolutely be bringing all your friends for an Ethiopian feast.
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
KING-5
Evelyn's in Skagit Valley offers up good drinks and an epic patio
CLEAR LAKE, Wash — If you ask about a good watering hole in Skagit County, chances are you'll hear a thing or two about Evelyn’s Tavern. That's because locals have been coming here for years since the place started out in 1895 as part bar, part drugstore. Now...
KGMI
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
cascadiadaily.com
After primaries, Republicans seek gains in 42nd
In last week's primary election, voters in north and east Whatcom County set the table for a general election that will be closely watched statewide. Republican incumbent Simon Sefzik is in the spotlight in a key Senate race in the 42nd Legislative District. Republicans are banking on Sefzik to keep the district's Senate seat Republican while they look to flip seats in several other districts, in hopes of winning some majority control within the Legislature.
Port selects plan and set to begin negotiations to remodel Bellingham waterfront building
Here’s what is next as port commissioners approve starting negotiations to renovate a former Georgia-Pacific building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who makes the best affordable burgers in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Boomer’s Drive-In, The Filling Station, Fiamma Burger and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best affordable burgers in Whatcom County.
Workers at two Bellingham Starbucks stores stage one-day strike. Here’s what they want
The strike happened throughout the morning on Friday, Aug. 12.
ncwlife.com
Former Interior Department lawyer: Whatcom County water adjudication is all wet
(The Center Square) – Local farming groups and others against adjudication of water rights in the Nooksack River Basin in Whatcom County in northern Washington state got some support from a former federal official last month. Adjudication, as pursued by the state Department of Ecology, is a process by...
Ten unique treats you won’t want to miss at this year’s Northwest Washington Fair
From bunny-shaped cotton candy, pickle-flavored kettle corn, scones, waffle fries and more, here’s where to find some fair favorite foods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cascadiadaily.com
EMS levy makes it to ballot despite concerns
Whatcom County voters will decide in November whether to fund medical first-responders and life-saving paramedics with a higher property tax. The ballot measure passed the Whatcom County and Bellingham City councils easily enough, but some elected leaders voted against putting the six-year Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy on the fall ballot. These critics said the councils were asking taxpayers for too much money, and one County Council member doubted voters would approve the higher levy rate.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]
Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
kpug1170.com
County Council rejects proposed tubing ban on South Fork of Nooksack
BELINGHAM, Wash. – You can keep those tubes inflated because they’re still allowed on the South Fork of the Nooksack River. The Whatcom County Council voted down a temporary ban on tubing that stretch of the river on Tuesday night, August 9th. G.I James with Lummi Nation was...
everettpost.com
Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice
The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
Comments / 0