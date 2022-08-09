Read full article on original website
Ralph J. Felicia, 79, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Ralph J. Felicia, 79, of Adams Center, NY, passed away August 11, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1942 in Syracuse, NY, son of Sam and Nellie (Coella) Felicia. Ralph has resided in Adams Center since 1996. He...
Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of US Rt. 11, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born on May 30, 1965 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Fred H. and Alma Roggenkamp Peterson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1984, and attended Jefferson Community College.
Sharon A. Black, 81, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sharon A. Black, 81, passed away at her home in Clayton Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born in Watertown December 15, 1940, daughter of Harold and Irene Cuppernall Alton. She was a graduate of LaFargeville High School. On April 14, 1956 she married Leslie W. Black in Theresa. Mr. Black died November 5, 2012.
Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, Watertown, passed away August 9th in the emergency room of the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Cortland, NY. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, of Champion
CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, formerly of the Eddy Road died peacefully early Thursday evening on August 11, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY where he had been a resident since July of 2019. Chuck was born on June...
Charles “Chris” Meuten, 55, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Charles “Chris” Meuten age 55 of Ogdensburg, NY passed away Friday August 5th 2022 surrounded by his family at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Malone, NY he was the son of Sarah (Benware) Meuten and the Late John Meuten. Arrangements are under the care...
Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born on October 7, 1956 at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, to James and Evelyn Herron. He graduated from General Brown Central School, the class of 1975. Jeffrey worked...
Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirates Weekend. But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate. As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in...
Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown buildings in Watertown are continuing to get facelifts. Thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, facades have been updated at Empire Square and the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square as well as the Musselman Building on State Street. More projects are still in the works.
Doris A. Brown, 85, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris A. Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of Watertown passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Doris was born in Cape Vincent on January 27, 1937, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth I. Bourcy Votra. She was...
Woman discovers, restores lost garden
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, joined her parents, a sister and nephew in the Heavenly clouds on August 3, 2022, after a brave battle. Born December 28, 1959, youngest daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Dutcher) Medynski, she grew up in North Bay and graduated from Camden High School. After a stint at Oneida Silversmiths, a “flag man” in construction areas before women did that and then with Savon, she found a niche in the hearts of breakfast-goers at the drive-in at Adams McDonald’s. Known as “Betty”, she knew many of her customers by voice and could accurately guess how they took their coffee and what their breakfast might be. Michele had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to share a meal or find a baby gift. Her outstanding sense of humor was unmatched - if she was going to a get together, it was not unusual for her to bring a hostess gift - a roll of toilet paper! Hitting a deer always was a fear of hers so she spent a lot of time blowing her horn down the roads. She loved and was beloved by her family as well as her friends.
Cape Vincent Improvement League Receives Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cape Vincent Improvement League a Community Health Award to support their Community Garden program. Cape Vincent Improvement League (CVIL) maintains a community garden that donates 100% of the crop to the local food pantry to be distributed to those at risk of hunger. Fresh vegetables are provided from June through September and guest are welcome to freeze or can the items. Fall crops, including potatoes and squash, are stored and distributed until November. This funding supports the purchase of seeds, plants, fertilizer, and garden tools.
Jett A. Collins, 13, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) -Jett A. Collins passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. He was 13 years old. Jett was born in Syracuse, NY on July 8, 2009. He was the son of Timothy S. Collins & Lisa S. Fiaschetti. He was to enter the 8th grade in September...
Harry John Bowhall, 73, formerly of Gouverneur
LADY LAKE, Florida (WWNY) - Harry John Bowhall, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022, in Cornerstone Hospice House, The Village, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Brasie Bowhall. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie...
Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?. According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years with mass of thanksgiving
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg was the place to be Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. Residents of the diocese came together as the church held a eucharistic celebration of thanksgiving. The event brought back many past...
Celebration of Life: Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of Gerald V. Hill’s life will take place on Sunday, August 14, at the Watertown Elks Lodge starting at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
Canton-Potsdam Hospital workers overwhelmingly support contract
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital voted Thursday to accept a new contract. Representatives of SEIU 1199 Upstate say members turned out in high numbers and overwhelmingly passed the agreement. The three-year deal raises wages by 15%. The hospital will also add 1.5% to each worker’s...
