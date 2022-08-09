Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Forget Speculation and Play-to-Earn; This Is What NFTs Really Mean For Web3 Gaming
Undeniably, the ongoing shift from Web2 to Web3 and the rise of the ‘metaverse’ will be a significant turning point in our online lives. However, there are a lot of empty, over-hyped projects and promotions that leverage “Web3” and “metaverse” as little more than buzzwords, offering little beyond the promise of making money.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
Warzone Sniper Rifle Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone sniper rifle tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded...
FIFA 23 FUT Moments Revealed
FIFA 23 FUT Moments were revealed as a new game mode system in the Ultimate Team reveal. EA Sports kicked off the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Deep Dive with the new FUT Moments mode. "It's going to give players a new way to play, a new way to earn rewards, and it's totally different than anything we've done before," Azlan Mustapha, a FUT 23 producer, said in the trailer.
FIFA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apex Legends smashes all-time concurrent player record on Steam
Apex Legends has been wildly popular since day one, but the latest seasonal update is taking things to another level. No, this isn’t a joke about any high-flying ability swap bugs, either. According to SteamDB, Apex Legends set a concurrent player record of 511,676 on Aug. 10, 2022. It’s...
NME
‘Apex Legends’ Season 14 has snuck in a ‘Titanfall 2’ cameo
Apex Legends’ recent Season 14 update appears to have a sly reference to another Respawn Entertainment game, Titanfall 2. Whilst likely nothing major, it’s interesting to see as the new lobby in Apex Legends has a silhouetted figure in the background, which Twitter user KralRindo managed to find, showing off in the video below (via The Loadout).
ComicBook
Apex Legends Breaks Record During Season 14 Launch
Apex Legends kicked off its newest season just this week and already has something to boast about. Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game just broke its record of peak concurrent players on Steam alongside the launch of Season 14. A total of 510,286 players popped into Apex Legends at one point on Tuesday to see what all the fuss was about, and while that number has naturally dropped since then, it's evident there's a lot of interest in the current season.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Giving fans more of what they want
FIFA’s Ultimate Team (FUT) is the most popular mode in EA Sports’ game, so naturally it is returning bigger and better in FIFA 23. The online live service mode is where you can grind for better players - or pay real money - to build the best team you can imagine.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
Singapore F1 track to be playable map in new Call of Duty game
The Marina Bay circuit, host of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, will be a playable map in the next Call of Duty game, developers Infinity Ward have announced. F1 in recent years has enjoyed a boom in popularity thanks largely to Netflix's fly-on-the-wall docuseries Drive to Survive, which has ushered in a legion of new fans to the racing series.
Xbox is bringing your games to the cloud
IN its June showcase, Xbox promised a number of changes coming to its cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it appears users will soon be able to play their games straight from the cloud. Currently, Xbox Game Pass members can play the games which are part of the service...
3 game modes we’d like to see be included in Fortnite 2 or Save the World 2
Fortnite has been around for a while so should a sequel ever come out what would we like to see in it?. Fortnite has now been around for five years, and eventually, the folks at Epic Games will release a new game. While it probably won’t be a new game, we could get a new Save the World game.
Splatoon 3 features a 1v1 competitive card game
A new game mode called Tableturf Battle debuted during the Splatoon 3 Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fortnite challenges Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 10
IT’S Thursday, which means it’s time for another round of Fortnite challenges. How do you dash with a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite? How do you damage ten things with a single shot from the Charge SMG? All the answers are here. Bounce on a Crash Pad, a...
Overwatch Will Stop Using Paid Loot Boxes As The Sequel Draws Nearer After Its Final Anniversary Event
The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch will begin on Tuesday. It will offer veteran players of Blizzard’s hero shooter new skins and the option to go through some of the game’s previously-expired game types. Unfortunately, loot box sales in the game will also end due...
Fortnite Dragon Ball Crossover Confirmed, Launch Date Revealed
The rumors were true. Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z crossover has finally been confirmed. Here's what we know. For the past few months, leakers have been sharing hints and clues to a potential Dragon Ball collaboration with Fortnite. Now, Epic Games has finally teased the crossover, posting an image of the wish-granting dragon Shenron with the caption, "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
The Verge
Street Fighter V and MultiVersus made for a thrilling EVO finale
The Evolution Championship Series 2022 wrapped up last night, capping a weekend full of some of the most fun I’ve ever had watching competitive video gaming. MultiVersus made its EVO debut, despite still being in open beta; some new games were teased or announced; and for a glorious moment, the Twitter gaming community (or at least my corner of it) came together to witness an incredible Street Fighter V grand finals.
Fortnite is hinting at major map change with the upcoming v21.40 update
Fortnite is back from vacation and may finally be reading player complaints. Fans of Fortnite have been clamoring for a change over at the Daily Bugle for a long time now. I, for one, don’t have an issue with it and actually quite like it. It really fits with the vibe of a small-town, island life. You need a news agency, right? Though head-cannon gags aside, I get why players have an issue with it.
ComicBook
GTA Online Update Adds New Cayo Perico Content and Another Vehicle
GTA Online got another of its weekly updates this week, and this time, the update in question turned its attention back to the Cayo Perico island added in late 2020. The Cayo Perico Heist was the main attraction of that update back then, but in this latest patch, we've now seen new races brought to the island as well as a new kind of collectible for players to acquire. On top of all that, there's yet another vehicle in GTA Online that's available for players to add to their collections.
Engadget
Blizzard will stop selling ‘Overwatch’ loot boxes on August 30th
Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes on August 30th, the studio announced in a published on Tuesday. The date coincides with the end of the game’s recently launched Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event. Blizzard notes players will still have the chance to earn free loot boxes after the 30th. Additionally, the game will automatically open any loot boxes in a player’s inventory before the launch of . With the new game set to replace Overwatch at that point, that will ensure players don’t lose any skins and other cosmetics before the switch.
Comments / 0