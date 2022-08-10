ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker - FT

 5 days ago
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's national security officials want to persuade Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues. (https://on.ft.com/3A8mzuM)

Taiwan, the world's largest contract electronics maker, has become increasingly cautious about China's ambition to boost its semiconductor sector. It has proposed new laws to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology, amid rising concerns in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage. read more

The island's government prohibits companies from building their most advanced foundries in China to ensure they do not offshore their best technology.

Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory.

Taiwan's cabinet commission has yet to formally review the investments, the FT report on Wednesday quoted an unnamed person who was briefed on the matter as saying, adding that officials from the National Security Council and the Mainland Affairs Council believe the deal needs to be blocked.

Foxconn said in a statement it has submitted reports to Taiwan authorities about the investment and will continue to talk to government officials. It did not elaborate.

Tsinghua Unigroup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It is clear that they have elevated this to the national security level and the prospects are getting dimmed, the FT report cited one person close to the company as saying and added that the deal looks more difficult to pass through with increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions have escalated in the Taiwan Strait after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island last week, a move that Beijing condemned as a threat to peace and stability. read more

Last month, Foxconn said it was a shareholder in embattled chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup via a $798 million investment by a subsidiary. read more

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Nancy Pelosi
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
The Conversation UK

Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why

The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates

The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
