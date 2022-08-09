Read full article on original website
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: Combating greenhouse gas emissions in Michigan Medicine's surgical rooms
Michigan Medicine Anesthesiology delivered anesthesia services for more than 100,000 surgical cases last year. But alongside the lifesaving and life-enhancing care patients receive comes an unwanted consequence: release of greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting agents into the atmosphere. The U.S. health sector is responsible for about 8-10% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. (Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2019/05/06/716415598/effects-of-surgery-on-a-warming-planet-can-anesthesia-go-green; https://medicine.umich.edu/dept/anesthesiology/news/archive/202204/department-anesthesiology-launches-initiative-minimize-field’s-impact-climate-change)
wemu.org
Michigan gas prices slightly below national average
The national average price of gasoline has fallen to under $4 per gallon. Here in Michigan, we are a few pennies below the national average at $3.96. The main factors that impact gasoline prices are demand and the price of crude oil. With Labor Day weekend, a traditionally busy travel weekend, fast approaching, will the prices continue to fall?
