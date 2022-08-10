17 Famous People Who Started Out As Heroes But Lived Long Enough To Become Major Villains

Suggested by nibo001

"She could have chosen to bow out of the public eye with grace."

— u/SameOldSongs

"Seriously. Hell, she could’ve even kept milking HP for all it’s worth (and then some) if she wanted to stay in the public eye. Instead, she chose to use her platform to spew hate…toward part of a demographic that very much loved her books. It’s baffling (and yes, really upsetting to me as a queer person who grew up with HP )."

— u/_ser_kay_

"Wrote Harry Potter , and it was great and also an inspiration to many kids. Now she’s fighting against LGBTQ rights. Wasn’t including people who are different and not necessarily born into your world, like…the whole point of at least two of her books?"

— u/Banana_gunman