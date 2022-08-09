ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

EastEnders reveals Mick Carter return story as sparks fly with Linda

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is lining up a hopeful moment for Mick and Linda Carter in upcoming episodes, as the estranged couple find themselves sharing a spark. In scenes set to air next week, Mick returns to Albert Square after visiting his niece Zsa Zsa in France. Just as Mick...
Strictly Come Dancing announces 12th celebrity joining 2022 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has continued to announce its line-up for the 2022 series of the show. This time it's pop star Fleur East set to take to the dancefloor and attempt to win the Glitterball. The 'Sax' singer said: "I'm equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year's...
Matt Evans
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?

They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
Ben Mitchell’s worst moments

Before anyone says it, I’m not doing it to be completely hateful towards him (or maybe I am deep down 😂) but I thought this would be a fun thread since at least 80% of us feel the same way about him. List one moment of Ben’s where...
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?

I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
2022 Spoiler thread

It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. I wonder...
Emmerdale Friday 12 August 2022. Marcus drops a clanger 😮

Some spoilers for tonight: (There are never many spoilers for ED on Fridays 🙄) In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, the Naomi topic pops up again when Ethan’s boyfriend Marcus is chatting on the phone…Unaware that Manpreet is within earshot, Marcus accidentally reveals that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.
James Bye (Martin from EE) has been announced for Strictly

Just revealed live from the Eastenders set on Good Morning Britain that James Bye is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders.
Why can't 007 be a woman???

Have you seen No Time to Die...007 is just a number assigned to an agent. Just re-watched Salt 2010, which I enjoyed very much , and I have been pondering why on earth is a 007 agent always a man? I know it started that way but things and time evolve. Surely a woman can kick-ass as cleverly as a man.
EE Ways the truth about Janine can come out

3. Some sort of x ray reveals what side Linda's seat belt was on (something I'm seriously surprised the hospital didn't notice!) 4. Annie starts talking and reports Janine (obviously the most plausible) She made so many mistakes when she moved Linda that it's ridiculous it hasn't been revealed already.
Jordan Peele's Nope

His third film and his follow-up to Us. It's had pretty positive reviews over in the US as it's already been out for 2 weeks but we get it in the UK tomorrow. Peele seems to be going down the sci-fi/UFO's/extra-terrestrial path with this one and some reviews have commented on Nope having a Spielberg-vibe to proceedings. Sounds good to me.
Football Dreams: The Academy

A new Channel 4 docuseries starts tonight (11/8) at 9pm. Sounds like it could be really interesting:. 'Football Dreams: The Academy' is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to develop the next generation of football talent in the UK. The South London based Crystal Palace F.C. Academy is renowned for producing players with immense talent, which the series documents by following groups of Academy squads as they train and develop unique relationships with coaches and staff. Between the long hours and sometimes gruelling training sessions, the young athletes find time to make friends and build strong bonds that will help their futures.
Corrie return confirmed (Spoiler inside)

It's been reported by Coronation Street that Will Mellor is returning to his role as Harvey Gaskell. this is great news, I am looking forward to seeing sexy Harvey! Will Mellor is a fantastic actor, he is also hot. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40871644/coronation-street-will-mellor-harvey-gaskell-return/. Posts: 8,240. Forum Member. ✭. 12/08/22 - 05:43 #2. Interesting. Posts:...
Favourite Football youtubers

Who's your favourite football youtubers? For me even though I'm a Leeds fan, it has to be The True Geordie - I love his FIFA rage videos!. Hold on while i get Google translate out. Posts: 5,502. Forum Member. ✭. 13/08/22 - 09:49 #3. kendoguk wrote: ». Hold on while i...
