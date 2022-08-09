A new Channel 4 docuseries starts tonight (11/8) at 9pm. Sounds like it could be really interesting:. 'Football Dreams: The Academy' is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to develop the next generation of football talent in the UK. The South London based Crystal Palace F.C. Academy is renowned for producing players with immense talent, which the series documents by following groups of Academy squads as they train and develop unique relationships with coaches and staff. Between the long hours and sometimes gruelling training sessions, the young athletes find time to make friends and build strong bonds that will help their futures.

