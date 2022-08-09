ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home

Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Parade

Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Outsider.com

Vernon Winfrey Dies: Hundreds Turn Out to Oprah’s Father’s Funeral in Tennessee

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday for the funeral of longtime Nashville business owner Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey. According to the Tennessean, Vernon Winfrey was a longtime barber shop owner at Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop. He also served on Metro Council from 1975-91. Winfrey was a charter member of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church. He served as a deacon there for 45 years.
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
