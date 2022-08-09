Read full article on original website
Related
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Dolly Parton Says She You’re “Automatically High” The Second You Get On Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton go way back. They arrived in Nashville around the same time, and Dolly says they both started writing for Combine music and became fast friends during their early days in the industry:. “Willie and I came to town about the same time. Back in 1964,...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Passing Of Her “Special Friend” Olivia Newton-John: “So Happy That Our Lives Crossed Paths”
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her late friend, Olivia Newton-John. Sadly, Olivia passed away yesterday morning at the age of 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, which her husband John Easterling shared in a statement on her social platforms. He also confirmed that she passed away peacefully...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Willie Nelson Recalls Patsy Cline’s Husband Waking Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Listen To His Demo Of “Crazy”
Is there an all-around, better country song that exists than “Crazy”?. You’d be hard-pressed to point to a more classic, meaningful song within the genre of country music other than that one, and it was famously recorded by the great Patsy Cline in the early 60’s.
Vernon Winfrey Dies: Hundreds Turn Out to Oprah’s Father’s Funeral in Tennessee
Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday for the funeral of longtime Nashville business owner Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey. According to the Tennessean, Vernon Winfrey was a longtime barber shop owner at Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop. He also served on Metro Council from 1975-91. Winfrey was a charter member of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church. He served as a deacon there for 45 years.
I visited Dollywood for the first time and here are 8 things that surprised me
I visited Dollywood, Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park, for the first time. The park had surprisingly steep hills and didn't play many Dolly Parton songs over the speakers. Christianity was more prominent at Dollywood than I was anticipating.
Loretta Lynn Reacts To Chapel Hart’s Viral ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition
Country Music legends Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton both had high praise for Chapel Hart’s recent America’s Got Talent performance. Parton gave the trio a huge compliment, while Lynn requested that they perform one of her songs next. On Tuesday night, the America’s Got Talent judges were blown...
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Merle Haggard On How His Ex-Wife, Bonnie Owens, Inspired His Country Music Hit, “Today I Started Loving You Again”
Merle Haggard is easily one of, if not THE, greatest country music singers that ever lived. And though his life was far from perfect, he was never afraid to put those experiences into his songs and be as authentic and real about his struggles as he possibly could be. And...
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Together Filming New Christmas Movie (See Clip)
Yes, two country legends were spotted together on Monday (August 8). That’s right Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were shot via fan footage in a golf cart earlier this week as the two were riding on set during the filming of Parton’s latest Christmas film. As American Songwriter...
Loretta Lynn’s Net Worth Belies Her Humble Childhood as a Coal Miner’s Daughter
Loretta Lynn's humble roots didn't stop the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' singer from building an impressive resume and massive net worth.
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her...
’13: The Musical’ Breakout Star Eli Golden Feels ‘Lucky’ To Have Captured Being 13 On Film
Eli Golden is having a breakout moment. The 15-year-old stars as Evan Goldman in the Netflix film 13: The Musical, which follows Evan as he moves to small-town Indiana from New York City after his parents’ divorce. His 13th birthday is on the horizon, and Evan must navigate his new girl and make sure his bar mitzvah is the coolest party ever.
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Throwback To Ricky Skaggs Full-Circle Moment Playing Bill Monroe’s Mandolin
Bluegrass walked so that country music could run. And you can’t discuss either genre without the great Ricky Skaggs. A true musical phenomena and inspiration, Skaggs is known for his slick playing abilities not just on the mandolin, but on guitar, banjo, mandocaster, and fiddle. This man is absolutely unrivaled in pickin’ skills.
Comments / 0