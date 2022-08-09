Read full article on original website
Related
akbizmag.com
$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska
The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
kdll.org
Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs
Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The message of the Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to improve broadband connection across the state. The summit held on Tuesday at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center was hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration...
alaskapublic.org
Legislative committee boosts budget for Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. investigation
A committee of the Alaska Legislature voted unanimously on Wednesday to spend another $50,000 on its investigation into the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director Angela Rodell, bringing the investigation’s total budget to $150,000. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, the chair of the House-Senate Legislative Budget and Audit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family
Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
kinyradio.com
Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
sewardjournal.com
Alaska Railroad Board seeks applications to serve on External Issues Review Committee
The Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) Board of Directors is seeking an Alaskan to serve on its newly formed External Issues Review Committee. The four-member committee includes one Public Member seat with a two-year term expiring Sept. 30, 2024. ARRC provides a small stipend for the member’s participation in each committee meeting.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska election guide: Q&As with candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and governor
U.S. House – Special Election. (Voters rank candidates in order of preference) (Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election) Shoshana Gungurstein (NP) Samuel A. “Al” Merrill (R) Lisa Murkowski (R)*. Pat Nolin (R) John Schiess (R) – Did not respond. Kendall Shorkey (R)
RELATED PEOPLE
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Purple Heart Trail, Military Spouse Hiring, and Alaska Coordinate System Bills
Today at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law two bills to support Alaska’s military and veteran community, and a third bill to modernize the state’s coordinate system. The bills signed include Senate Bill 203 (SB 203) sponsored by Senator Josh Revak, extending the Purple Heart Trail designation; House Bill 125 (HB 125) sponsored by Representative David Nelson, adding employment preferences for military spouses and their dependents; and House Bill 148 (HB 148) sponsored by Representative Laddie Shaw, updating the Alaska Coordinate System.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
alaskapublic.org
Federal broadband officials tout ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to expand internet access in Alaska
A group of federal officials is in Alaska this week to learn about the unique challenges the state faces when it comes to broadband connectivity. Speaking at a broadband summit Tuesday morning in Anchorage, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson told the audience that the federal infrastructure bill — signed by President Joe Biden — will send a lot of money to Alaska over the next five years to bolster broadband access.
Government Technology
Alaska Aims to Land Billions from Feds for Digital Divide
(TNS) — Alaska leaders are stepping up efforts to land a giant chunk of more than $65 billion that's available to improve broadband service across the U.S., largely through last year's infrastructure bill. They and others say the money offers a historic moment to improve internet service in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
Ukrainian refugees help save a piece of Alaska's history. Ukrainian refugees help preserve one of the historical ferries in Alaska. Alaska Public Media and American Public Media published a joint investigation on Monday concerning the discrepancies on Joe Gerace's resume concerning his work, education, and military history. Several roads closed...
alaskapublic.org
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has got two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Health Director resigns, accused of falsifying credentials
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 11, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Fishtival! by KDLG’s Corinne Smith. A story about electrified mudbugs by KMXT’s Dylan Simard. And the comment period is open on the expanded critical habitat for North Pacific right whales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Anchorage
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
alaskasnewssource.com
First ever electric car rally in Alaska to make history
3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP Regional Housing Authority building. The fire took place at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex at 409 Ptarmigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy...
Comments / 0