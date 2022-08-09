Read full article on original website
Related
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Texas A&M fall camp lineup: Day 7 sees changes on offense
Texas A&M went through its seventh practice of fall camp today. Here's how the offense lined up as the Aggies had some personnel changes and especially on the offensive line.
Notebook: Day 6 of Gators Fall Camp 2022
What AllGators saw on the practice field during day six of the Florida Gators' 2022 fall camp.
WATCH: Jared Bartlett Fall Camp Day 8
West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett talked with the media after the eighth practice of fall camp
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Drake Maye ranks among all quarterbacks in college football
The starting quarterback battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell continues on this August as Week 0 approaches for the UNC football program. While UNC has yet to name a starter and Mack Brown isn’t revealing too much on who the leader is, one publication believes Maye will be the starter and is the better of the two quarterbacks. Athlon Sports released their annual list ranking 131 quarterbacks in college football, one per team, and they have Maye ranked in the Top 100. But it’s not a very high ranking as Maye checked in at No. 79 as the publication had this...
Scarlet Nation
Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'
Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
Husker247 Podcast: Breaking down the Nebraska depth chart in fall camp
Brian Christopherson and Mike Schaefer run through where things stand at each position for the Huskers as Nebraska completes its third week of fall camp. Which position groups seem close to settled, and which spots still have battles raging with the season-opener nearly two weeks away? Listen in.
QB1 still up for grabs as Duke enters heart of Fall Camp
Duke Football is nearly halfway through Fall Camp, with the season opener against Temple exactly three weeks away. Despite games against other teams being just around the corner, Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns has yet to name a starting quarterback. True sophomores Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore are battling for the QB1 designation during camp, all while learning a new offensive scheme and become familiar with the voices of a nearly brand new coaching staff. Johns explained where the program is with the media on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Digest | Jennings intensifies CB competition; Snyder on next Illini punter, kicker
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Position battles are heating up for Illinois football with just 15 days prior to kickoff of the 2022 season against Wyoming. And the competition for the cornerback spot opposite All-Big Ten redshirt junior Devon Witherspoon (9 PBUs, 8.0 TFLs last season) intensified last week when Minnesota State transfer Terrell Jennings officially enrolled and began practice with the Illini.
Dave Doeren discusses first week of fall camp, standouts, running backs and more
The NC State football team is a week into fall camp, as the Pack continues to get ready for a season-opening matchup against ECU in Greenville that is now only 23 days away. On Thursday, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren spoke with members of the media about how the first week of practice has been, his team and more.
Podcast: Cedric Baxter Texas Impact, Fall Camp Defensive Preview
We preview the defensive side of the ball and what top storylines to look out for.
Comments / 0