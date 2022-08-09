ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Drake Maye ranks among all quarterbacks in college football

The starting quarterback battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell continues on this August as Week 0 approaches for the UNC football program. While UNC has yet to name a starter and Mack Brown isn’t revealing too much on who the leader is, one publication believes Maye will be the starter and is the better of the two quarterbacks. Athlon Sports released their annual list ranking 131 quarterbacks in college football, one per team, and they have Maye ranked in the Top 100. But it’s not a very high ranking as Maye checked in at No. 79 as the publication had this...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'

Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

QB1 still up for grabs as Duke enters heart of Fall Camp

Duke Football is nearly halfway through Fall Camp, with the season opener against Temple exactly three weeks away. Despite games against other teams being just around the corner, Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns has yet to name a starting quarterback. True sophomores Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore are battling for the QB1 designation during camp, all while learning a new offensive scheme and become familiar with the voices of a nearly brand new coaching staff. Johns explained where the program is with the media on Thursday.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Daily Digest | Jennings intensifies CB competition; Snyder on next Illini punter, kicker

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Position battles are heating up for Illinois football with just 15 days prior to kickoff of the 2022 season against Wyoming. And the competition for the cornerback spot opposite All-Big Ten redshirt junior Devon Witherspoon (9 PBUs, 8.0 TFLs last season) intensified last week when Minnesota State transfer Terrell Jennings officially enrolled and began practice with the Illini.
