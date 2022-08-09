Read full article on original website
Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
3printr.com
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
TechCrunch
Conversational intelligence company Jiminny nabs $16.5M to unlock sales team insights
Founded out of London in 2016, Jiminny offers companies the technology to gain insights into how well their sales or customer support teams are engaging with their clients across voice, video, email and messaging. By integrating into a company’s broader tech stack, including calendars, CRMs, dialers and video conferencing tools,...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
Security firm finds flaws in Indian online insurance broker
NEW DELHI (AP) — Last month, a cybersecurity startup told a major Indian online insurance brokerage it had found critical vulnerabilities in the company’s internet-facing network that could expose sensitive personal and financial data from at least 11 million customers to malicious hackers. The startup followed the standard ethical-hacker playbook, giving Policybazaar, the insurance aggregator, time to patch the flaws and inform authorities. It did not seek authorization in advance to test Policybazaar’s system but said it considered itself justified, in part because it had employees who were customers. A week later, on July 24, Policybazaar, which is publicly traded and counts the Chinese conglomerate Tencent among its investors, notified India’s stock exchanges it had been illegally breached but “no significant customer data was exposed.” It said little more.
As ESG Becomes The Norm, This IoT Company Says It Is Compliant And Ready For Future
Companies are under ever-growing pressure to be environmentally conscious in their businesses. With conscious consumerism becoming the order of the day, companies are responding to this pressure by pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investing in actions aimed at curbing climate change. The stakes are high, and you may...
ALE Solutions Appoints Albert Novak Company President
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ALE Solutions, a FLEETCOR ® (NYSE:FLT) company and leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, has appointed Albert (A.J.) Novak as company president. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005273/en/ Novak brings more than 30 years of business-to-business expertise to ALE, including senior leadership roles at ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest franchised disaster restoration companies in the United States, and Response Team 1, a national leader in emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation.
What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains
Whether you’re booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what’s known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales. In addition to airlines and sports teams, hotel chains, car rental companies, ride-sharing platforms, entertainment companies, cruise lines and any retailers selling seasonal goods or hot items use dynamic pricing. It uses specialized software and sophisticated algorithms...
CoinTelegraph
Two firms sign MoU to help blockchain and Web3 go from strength to strength
Two organizations have established a new partnership in their quest to establish an even bigger presence across South East Asia. The memorandum of understanding between Morpheus Labs and PingCap was signed on July 28. Morpheus Labs, which is incorporated in Singapore, says its goal is to ensure everyone can succeed...
freightwaves.com
Drayage, e-commerce returns added to Stord’s supply chain software
The introduction of Stord One Commerce last month has opened new opportunities for customers of cloud-based flexible warehouse company Stord. On Thursday, the company announced several new additions to its vendor- and sales-channel agnostics Stord One Commerce platform, including drayage capabilities. The software and a recently announced partnership with Fresh...
Inc.com
How Brands Elevate by Working With Black-Owned Media Companies
It's been 200 years since Freedom's Journal, the first Black-owned and operated newspaper in the U.S., went to print. Since then, brands and advertisers have been increasingly acknowledging the role of Black-owned media plays in not just reaching Black communities, but advocating for them as well. On top of that, Black consumers' collective consumption is projected to go up to $1.7 trillion in 2030. Here are the top reasons why brands should consider tapping Black-owned media companies.
Digital Banks Lack ‘Home Field’ Advantage Needed to Overcome Consumer Security Concerns
Consumers have become increasingly reliant on digital banking channels since 2020, forcing financial institutions (FIs) to prioritize secure and convenient digital customer experiences. At the same time, even as consumers move to digital banking channels, criminals are responding with increased incidences of digital fraud and security breaches. Identity fraud rose 79% in 2021, while unprecedented levels of data breaches led to the exposure of personally identifiable information (PII) for approximately 300 million victims.
cryptobriefing.com
Metaverse, Web3 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement To Be Discussed at Metaweek in Dubai
After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents the second edition of the large-scale international event, taking place Sept. 11 to 14, 2022 in Dubai. Dozens of Web3 Related Themes at Metaweek. As one of the world’s leading proponents of using cutting-edge tech...
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Bitwage CEO says ‘we’ll be empowering millions’ after Stellar announcement
The CEO of Bitwage CEO said the company would be improving millions of lives after its recent implementation on the Stellar blockchain. Crypto payroll provider Bitwage announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it is now offering the digital dollar (USDC) stablecoin to be distributed via the Stellar blockchain on their platform.
Visa Direct Takes Preferred Partner Program Live Worldwide
The Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program is now available to FinTechs, acquirers, treasury banks and payment processors worldwide as a way to help providers have access to the right tools to develop successful global money movement solutions. Offering technical training, sales, and go-to-market resources, the global Visa Direct Preferred Partner...
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
protocol.com
Flight of the security unicorns
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why big funding rounds for security startups are starting to wane, and forget about bug bounties — now there are hacker bounties. Plus: this week in enterprise tech moves. Thinning the herd. While cybersecurity spending is widely expected to be more resilient...
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
