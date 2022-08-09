Brent Venables assistant coach at Oklahoma resigns
Lincoln Riley hasn’t had anything like this develop at USC this past offseason.
Riley’s successor at the University of Oklahoma, Brent Venables, had been recruiting at an elite level. Sooner fans had every right to be excited, and to think Venables was in the process of surpassing Riley on the recruiting trail.
Then came an air pocket that created a severe bout of turbulence in the Oklahoma skies.
OU assistant coach Cale Gundy, a former quarterback for the Sooners, resigned late Sunday night.
Sooners Wire shared Gundy’s full statement:
“Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen,” Gundy wrote. “The words displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never, under any circumstance, have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.
“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so. In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.
“This team, its coaches, players, administration and fans, do not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner. I won’t do the program I love the disservice of distracting from that mission. Effective immediately, I am stepping down.”
