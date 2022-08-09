Brent Venables assistant coach at Oklahoma resigns

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had anything like this develop at USC this past offseason.

Riley’s successor at the University of Oklahoma, Brent Venables, had been recruiting at an elite level. Sooner fans had every right to be excited, and to think Venables was in the process of surpassing Riley on the recruiting trail.

Then came an air pocket that created a severe bout of turbulence in the Oklahoma skies.

OU assistant coach Cale Gundy, a former quarterback for the Sooners, resigned late Sunday night.

Sooners Wire shared Gundy’s full statement: