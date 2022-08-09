Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
Beacon
65th Halupki Festival bringing traditional Eastern European fare to Marblehead
Holy Assumption Orthodox Church in Marblehead will once again host the popular Halupki Festival on Sunday, Aug. 21. Admission is free, and the event, now in its 65th year, will feature traditional Carpatho-Russian dinners and other Eastern European options. Divine Liturgy begins at 9:30 a.m., dinners are available beginning at...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Bombay Kitchen
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The flavors of India come to life on Monroe Street with a Toledo twist. It’s Indian Street Food at Bombay Kitchen. “Well, I have wanted to open a restaurant. That was my dream since I was young,” said owner Rita Jassal, who moved to Toledo from New York City about five years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beacon
Port Clinton Lighthouse & Maritime Festival returns
After a two-year hiatus, the Port Clinton Lighthouse & Maritime Festival will return to Waterworks Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. New to the event this year is a Plein Air Show hosted by the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council and a Classic and Wooden Boat Show. At least a dozen boats will be displayed around the lighthouse, and plein air artists will create on canvas throughout the park.
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
sent-trib.com
If you’re from Pemberville, you know about snipple beans
LEMOYNE – Purchasing her own snippler made making Snipple Bean Soup a year-round option for Linda Dunmyer. The idea of a snipple beans came from Germany as a method of storage through the winter. Dunmyer is third-generation German but had never heard of snipple beans. “I was in a...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
Beacon
Vintage airplanes, cool cars featured at special show Aug. 20 in Port Clinton
The public is invited to attend the Erie-Ottawa International Airport Vintage Airplane & Car Show in Port Clinton on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a number of classic and unique cars and planes. “The cars don’t have to be classics. There will...
Dream of Owning a B&B? This One in Monroe is Just over $2 Million
Thanks to watching Lifetime while I was growing up, I've sometimes fantasized about owning a Bed and Breakfast in the countryside where, eventually, that long-lost friend who now works in the city comes to visit and we fall madly in love. Too on the nose?. If you've ever dreamed of...
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
toledocitypaper.com
Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion
In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
13abc.com
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
Comments / 0