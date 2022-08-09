Read full article on original website
Know Your Neighbor: Adam Fehrenbacher
After an impressive career as a chef spanning seven countries, Adam Fehrenbacher returns to his roots with the savory and customer-centric Fehrenbacher’s Artisan Sausages in Gainesville’s 4th Avenue Food Park. The wide selection of flavorful fresh-made sausages, specialty cuts, charcuterie and plates of fresh ingredients has quickly developed a loyal following.
UF Health Shands Hospitals Nationally Ranked in 10 Medical Specialties
University of Florida Health Shands Hospital has the most nationally recognized adult and pediatric specialties among Florida hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released in July solidifies UF Health’s position as the state’s premier destination for nationally ranked health care specialties.
Napier Constantly Emphasizes a Closer Team and Program
We are hearing more and more from the Florida Gators‘ new head football coach Billy Napier’s players about building team chemistry. Usually, coaches talk about it in terms of the play on the field. But Napier wants it to go well beyond that and off the field as well. That closeness will not only make his players want more to play for each other, but years down the road he knows these players are going to cherish the moments that come with being a closer team.
