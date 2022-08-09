We are hearing more and more from the Florida Gators‘ new head football coach Billy Napier’s players about building team chemistry. Usually, coaches talk about it in terms of the play on the field. But Napier wants it to go well beyond that and off the field as well. That closeness will not only make his players want more to play for each other, but years down the road he knows these players are going to cherish the moments that come with being a closer team.

16 HOURS AGO