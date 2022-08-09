Read full article on original website
Walt Disney, Cardinal Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday ahead of the producer price index for July, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $44.71 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.1% to $61.43 in after-hours trading.
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points
Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
US News and World Report
Crypto Derivatives Volumes Surge to $3.12 Trillion in July - CryptoCompare
LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66%...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
CoinTelegraph
S&P Global downgrades Coinbase credit rating for weak Q2 earnings, competitive pressures
Major American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase saw its long-term issuer credit rating downgraded from BB+ to BB status by rating agency S&P Global following its latest earnings report this year. The agency confirmed the downgrade in a note on Aug. 11, pointing toward Coinbase’s weaker performance in the second quarter of...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
Amey bosses celebrated profits while offering below-inflation pay rises
Accidentally launched video shows executives at outsourcing giant discussing £92m rise in profit amid union pay row
The Rally Continues: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Trading Higher Following Great Day For Markets On Wednesday
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were trading higher Thursday morning by about .5% following a great day for stocks on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning before the open, all eyes were on the CPI print for July. The number came in lower than expected, convincing some traders the Fed will be able to turn more dovish sooner than initially thought.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with equities as US inflation shows signs of slowing
Bitcoin, Ethereum and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies rose in tandem with U.S. equities markets overnight as consumer data showed U.S. inflation slowed in July. Polkadot surged after announcing a tie-up in decentralized finance services. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB...
forkast.news
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 shares gain on revenue, outlook – despite Q2 profit slump
Bitcoin prices may have slumped for much of this year, but Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw its shares jump Thursday after it reported larger Bitcoin holdings just as the leading cryptocurrency seemed to be starting to track higher. The shares closed up 9.23% at US$2.96 on Thursday on Nasdaq, while...
via.news
Navios Maritime Holdings And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (ADC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock increased by 53.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 268.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Eli Lilly Whale Trades For August 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly LLY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Six Flags, Canada Goose, Warby Parker and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Six Flags (SIX) – The theme park operator's stock tumbled 12.8% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of Wall Street forecasts. Six Flags saw its results hit by a 22% drop in attendance, among other factors.
Cryptocurrency EOS Price Increases More Than 5% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price rose 5.54% to $1.33. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% gain, moving from $1.18 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71. The chart below compares...
cryptopotato.com
BTC and ETH Spiked to New 60-Day Highs on US Inflation News (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap has gone to a multi-month high above $1.150 trillion, as BTC and ETH spiked above $24,500 and $1,900, respectively. The declining CPI numbers brought some positivity back to the crypto markets, as bitcoin spiked to almost $25,000. The altcoins followed suit, and many, such as ETH,...
