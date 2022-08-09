ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Walt Disney, Cardinal Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday ahead of the producer price index for July, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $44.71 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.1% to $61.43 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Crypto Derivatives Volumes Surge to $3.12 Trillion in July - CryptoCompare

LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands

Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
MARKETS
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with equities as US inflation shows signs of slowing

Bitcoin, Ethereum and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies rose in tandem with U.S. equities markets overnight as consumer data showed U.S. inflation slowed in July. Polkadot surged after announcing a tie-up in decentralized finance services. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock increased by 53.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 268.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Eli Lilly Whale Trades For August 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly LLY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency EOS Price Increases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price rose 5.54% to $1.33. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% gain, moving from $1.18 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71. The chart below compares...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

BTC and ETH Spiked to New 60-Day Highs on US Inflation News (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has gone to a multi-month high above $1.150 trillion, as BTC and ETH spiked above $24,500 and $1,900, respectively. The declining CPI numbers brought some positivity back to the crypto markets, as bitcoin spiked to almost $25,000. The altcoins followed suit, and many, such as ETH,...
BUSINESS

