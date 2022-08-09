ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Interim chair is 1st woman to lead Hockey Canada board

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors amid scrutiny of the organization for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men’s junior teams.

Skinner, a Toronto attorney, is the first woman to lead the Hockey Canada board. She succeeds Michael Brind’Amour, who resigned last week.

The national governing body’s 13 provincial, regional and territorial associations recommended Skinner step in as interim chair until the current board’s term ends in November, Hockey Canada said Tuesday in a statement.

The federal government froze Hockey Canada’s funding after it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s junior team at the Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario, that year.

Since then, Hockey Canada has said members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

The funding freeze will continue until Hockey Canada meets several conditions, including a plan to change its culture. Hockey Canada has appointed former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell to review its governance.

“Since 1914, Hockey Canada has been the organization that Canadians have trusted to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences. Recent events have called that trust into question,” Hockey Canada said in the statement announcing Skinner’s appointment.

“Through the recent launch of Hockey Canada’s Action Plan, we are committed to, among other things, elevating the expectations for everyone involved in hockey and effecting positive behavior from the grassroots to the national team level.”

Skinner was first elected to the board in 2020. She played four years of college hockey at Cornell.

“As a board we are listening to Canadians,” Skinner said. “We are working to make meaningful positive changes to the culture of the sport of hockey.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salming, Wickenheiser & Abruzzese

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some bad news. The great Maple Leafs’ defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Second, I’ll take a look at one of the Maple Leafs’ most unique – but perhaps best –...
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Bedard, projected No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft, off to fast start at WJC

EDMONTON -- Connor Bedard is beginning his most important season to date with his biggest tournament so far. Projected to be the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward is taking a top-line role with Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place, before playing with Regina of the WHL this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Nova Scotia#Sports#Hockey Canada#The Current Board#Supreme Court#Canadians
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
NHL

World Junior Championship roundup: Bedard, Greig lift Canada past Latvia

Jets forward prospect Torgersson scores twice to help Sweden defeat Switzerland. Wednesday is the second day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 2 games. Canada 5, Latvia 2 -- Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023...
NHL
NHL

Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink

Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy