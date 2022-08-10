ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

1 killed, 5 injured after double decker bus overturns on NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge

ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

One person was killed and five people were seriously injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Tuesday night, according to New Jersey State Police.

Authorities say the crash, involving an overturned double decker Megabus, happened just before 7 p.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike at the Thomas Edison service area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.

Police say the bus struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck, causing the bus to overturn on the entrance ramp to the service area.

According to Megabus, there were 19 passengers and a driver on the bus that was heading southbound from New York to Philadelphia.

One person was killed and five people were seriously injured, including the driver. They were all taken to nearby hospitals.

No one in the pickup truck were injured in the crash.

The inner roadway entrance to the service area has reopened. The outer roadway remains closed.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.

