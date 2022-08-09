ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Carson dons two white dresses to promote Netflix hit Purple Hearts and song Come Back Home in NYC

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Disney Channel star Sofia Carson donned two dresses in her signature color - white - to promote her Netflix hit movie Purple Hearts and song Come Back Home in Manhattan on Monday.

The Florida-born 29-year-old made her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sofia (born Sofía Daccarett Char) looked conservative in a lacy long-sleeved turtleneck midi-dress and towering satin pumps selected by stylist Nicolas Bru.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hv1HC_0hB7Oaur00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwJ80_0hB7Oaur00

Carson was joined on the NBC talk show by fellow guests Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza as well as musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith.

While in Times Square, the UNICEF Ambassador proudly posed beneath the massive billboard for Purple Hearts, which currently holds the No. 2 spot on Netflix's top 10 most-streamed movies.

Sofia started her day or promotions looking elegant in a $993 Maticevski 'Lyubov Draped Tie-Front Crepe' midi-dress and matching ankle-strap spike-heeled pumps.

Carson's flirty frock featured a thigh-high slit and properly hugged her 5ft4in curves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xZ82_0hB7Oaur00
'See you tonight!' The Florida-born 29-year-old made her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5rla_0hB7Oaur00
Ankle breakers! Sofia (born Sofía Daccarett Char) looked conservative in a lacy long-sleeved turtleneck midi-dress and towering satin pumps selected by stylist Nicolas Bru
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxQgb_0hB7Oaur00
On the promotional trail: Carson was joined on the NBC talk show by fellow guests Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza as well as musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bi0Ol_0hB7Oaur00
Congrats! While in Times Square, the UNICEF Ambassador proudly posed beneath the massive billboard for Purple Hearts, which currently holds the No. 2 spot on Netflix's top 10 most-streamed movies

The It's Only Love, Nobody Dies singer - who's of Colombian descent - wore her natural raven mane in a middle-parted ponytail.

Sofia - who boasts 32.5M social media followers - made sure to pose for selfies with several fans waiting outside the Times Square studio.

Carson then headed inside to make her eighth appearance on Good Morning America.

The My Little Pony actress executive produced and starred as diabetic struggling singer-songwriter Cassie Salazar in Purple Hearts, which premiered July 29 on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8FhO_0hB7Oaur00
Elegant: Sofia started her day or promotions in a $993 Maticevski 'Lyubov Draped Tie-Front Crepe' midi-dress and matching ankle-strap spike-heeled pumps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB40t_0hB7Oaur00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKKl6_0hB7Oaur00
Leggy lady: Carson's flirty frock featured a thigh-high slit and properly hugged her 5ft4in curves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pD5A_0hB7Oaur00
Ready for her close-up! The It's Only Love, Nobody Dies singer - who's of Colombian descent - wore her natural raven mane in a middle-parted ponytail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNp5o_0hB7Oaur00
Smile! Sofia - who boasts 32.5M social media followers - made sure to pose for selfies with several fans waiting outside the Times Square studio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lg3Ay_0hB7Oaur00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KfXT_0hB7Oaur00
In the hot seat! Carson then headed inside to make her eighth appearance on Good Morning America

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum's dismally-reviewed romantic drama - based on Tess Wakefield's 2017 novel - also stars Cinderella heartthrob Nicholas Galitzine as US Marine Luke Morrow.

'[Nicholas] lives in the UK and we cast him via Zoom. So our chemistry was via Zoom,' Sofia said on the ABC morning show.

'We met the night before [filming] and it was kind of a running joke because the next day we got married. The next day, he was deployed to war, I confess my love to him, and by the end of the week we had our big love scene. So we had to really dive into this big journey together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vd38B_0hB7Oaur00
Premiered July 29 on Netflix! The My Little Pony actress executive produced and starred as diabetic struggling singer-songwriter Cassie Salazar in Purple Hearts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P45Ia_0hB7Oaur00
Based on Tess Wakefield's 2017 novel: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum's dismally-reviewed romantic drama also stars Cinderella heartthrob Nicholas Galitzine (R) as US Marine Luke Morrow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2agO_0hB7Oaur00
Sofia said on the ABC morning show: '[Nicholas] lives in the UK and we cast him via Zoom. So our chemistry was via Zoom. We met the night before [filming] and it was kind of a running joke because the next day we got married. The next day, he was deployed to war, I confess my love to him, and by the end of the week we had our big love scene. So we had to really dive into this big journey together'

Carson co-wrote the entire Purple Hearts soundtrack with Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, and the music video for Come Back Home has amassed 3M views since dropping Wednesday on YouTube.

'I think Come Back Home is the No. 2 most Shazamed song in the world - over [Beyoncé's] Break My Soul,' the UCLA senior gushed.

'And it's just incredible to have poured my heart and soul into something and for the world to be loving it as deeply as I loved making it - I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm so grateful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RheeY_0hB7Oaur00
'I'm so grateful': Carson co-wrote the entire Purple Hearts soundtrack with Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, and the music video for Come Back Home has amassed 3M views since dropping Wednesday on YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tftlt_0hB7Oaur00
The UCLA senior gushed: 'I think Come Back Home is the No. 2 most Shazamed song in the world - over [Beyoncé's] Break My Soul. And it's just incredible to have poured my heart and soul into something and for the world to be loving it as deeply as I loved making it - I couldn't ask for anything more'

