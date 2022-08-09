ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaeman Salmon posts a cryptic Instagram response after being branded a ‘weak-gutted dog’ by Ricky Stuart in outrageous press conference

By Kristy Williams
 4 days ago

Penrith star Jaeman Salmon has posted a cryptic story on his Instagram in the wake of the firestorm of controversy that engulfed the NRL when Raiders coach Ricky Stuart called the Panthers half a 'weak-gutted dog'.

Following Canberra's 26-6 loss at home to the Panthers, a fired-up Stuart unleashed the outrageous spray at Salmon during the post-match press conference after the five-eighth appeared to kick out at Raiders hooker Tom Starling in the groin.

Salmon has since copped a $1000 fine from the NRL judiciary for a grand one contrary conduct charge after entering an early guilty plea.

Breaking his silence on social for the first time since the infamous press conference, Salmon shared teammate Sean O'Sullivan's post on his stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjGCB_0hB7LnHf00
Jaemon Salmon (centre) shared this picture on his Instagram of teammates Liam Martin (left) and Sean O'Sullivan (right) literally having his back during the side's game against Canberra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjq8d_0hB7LnHf00
Sean O'Sullivan has been the only Penrith player to come out publicly in support of Jaeman Salmon

Salmon, who also commented on the original post with a love heart, chose a shot where O'Sullivan and Liam Martin literally have his back during the side's impressive win over Canberra.

Perhaps a cryptic reference to the fact that despite Stuart clearly not being a fan of his, Salmon has the support of his teammates.

Coincidentally, O'Sullivan, who partnered Salmon in the halves in Saturday night's game, is the only teammate to have spoken out publicly in support.

'We spoke to Jaeman after the game and I think he was a little rattled by it. But we all know the type of person Jaeman is and we love him on-and-off the field. Everyone in the organisation is supporting him,' O'Sullivan told Channel 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VINZ_0hB7LnHf00
Jaemon Salmon (unseen, on ground) pleaded guilty to a grade one contrary conduct charge for the alleged kick on Tom Starling (number 14)

The kick in question occurred in the 60th minute of the game, with Salmon's foot seen making contact with Starling's groin as the former tried to get up after being tackled - though it is certainly not clear if it was intentional despite Salmon's early guilty plea.

That didn't appear to matter to Stuart.

'Where Salmon kicked Tommy (Starling), it ain't on. I have had history with that kid (Salmon). I know that kid very well,' he said at the explosive post-match press conference.

'He was a weak-gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now. He is a weak gutted dog person now.'

The withering and unprecedented spray was reportedly motivated by an incident that happened between Salmon and Stuart's son Jackson at a junior league game 12 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfbu0_0hB7LnHf00
Jaeman Salmon (left) enjoys a day at the races with former Eels teammate Clint Gutherson

Salmon's family sprung to his defence in a statement, condemning Stuart's remarks.

'We were surprised by Ricky's claim that he knows Jaeman personally as they have had no contact since Jae was 12-years old,' the statement read.

'We are calling on the NRL to take action as we believe Jaeman has been wronged in this situation.

'We will follow the correct procedures and let the NRL complete a thorough investigation,' said the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIRau_0hB7LnHf00
Jaeman Salmon scored a try in Penrith's 20-point win over the Raiders before the infamous spray from Stuart

The NRL will reportedly suspend Stuart for one game and fine him $25,000, with a decision to be handed out in the next 24 hours.

It would mean Stuart would then have racked up more than $150,000 in fines during his coaching career.

Salmon is expected to line-up at five-eighth again alongside O'Sullivan for Penrith's crucial clash against the Storm on Thursday night.

