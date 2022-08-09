Read full article on original website
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
The Beatles’ Albums in Order
The Beatles released well-known albums like 'Let It Be' and 'Yellow Submarine.' Here's what we know about their records and what year they were each released.
John Lennon Was ‘Hurt’ When Paul McCartney Asked Him to Work on The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
John Lennon said Paul McCartney asked the Fab Four's personal assistant to work on the lyrics of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby."
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Behind The Band Name: Nickelback
Ah, Nickelback… they’re a controversial bunch. The group was one of the most successful bands of the early ’00s and yet somehow has earned the seemingly universal title of “most-hated band in the world” —they are the brunt of so many memes that we’ve lost count.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Beyoncé Boasts 4 Top 10s on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart
Beyoncé banks four top 10s on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated Aug. 13, including three that debut in the region: “Summer Renaissance” (No. 3), “Thique” (No. 4) and “Pure/Honey” (No. 6). Meanwhile, “Break My Soul” spends a sixth week at No. 1, with all songs from the superstar’s new album Renaissance, which soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Metallica-themed turntable jumps on the band’s renaissance
Eighties heavy metal rock band Metallica has been enjoying another renaissance thanks to its music being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. But for real fans of the band, they never really went away and they have been enjoying their music all this time. For die-hard fans, any memorabilia or Metallica-themed gadgets will be most welcome. And if you have enough money, you’d probably want to have a piece of this Metallica limited edition turntable.
George Harrison Thought of 1 Iconic Line From The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" would not have been the same without George Harrison or Paul McCartney's girlfriend, Jane Asher.
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Covered 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz covered a song from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' that appeared on an episode of the Prefab Four's sitcom.
Artwork of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang invention has sold for £3,500
An original artwork of one of the whimsical inventions in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has sold for £3,500 at auction.The illustration by the late artist Rowland Emett depicts a dog grooming invention, titled The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy, which featured in the beloved film.Emett’s annotations explaining how each part of the invention works also accompanies the ink and pencil work, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of £2,500-£3,000.It was among a collection of items from the film which went under the hammer during a sale on Saturday held by Excalibur Auctions.An unpublished print by Emett of the Grandpa...
Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members
It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
Bob Rafelson and "The Monkees"
Bob Rafelson [far right] and "The Monkees" [from left: Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz][The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Ed Elric a Femme Makeover
2022 is a big year for Fullmetal Alchemist, with this summer seeing the release of not one, but two live-action films rounding out the Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy of adaptations. To follow up on The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation released in Japan, new cosplay has arrived giving us a twist on the character of Edward Elric, one of the biggest characters introduced in Hiromu Arakawa's anime franchise. While a new series in the world of alchemy hasn't been hinted at, it's clear that the anime franchise still has a heavy influence on the medium.
