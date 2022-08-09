ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Nickelback

Ah, Nickelback… they’re a controversial bunch. The group was one of the most successful bands of the early ’00s and yet somehow has earned the seemingly universal title of “most-hated band in the world” —they are the brunt of so many memes that we’ve lost count.
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Renaissance’ Woman: Beyoncé Boasts 4 Top 10s on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart

Beyoncé banks four top 10s on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated Aug. 13, including three that debut in the region: “Summer Renaissance” (No. 3), “Thique” (No. 4) and “Pure/Honey” (No. 6). Meanwhile, “Break My Soul” spends a sixth week at No. 1, with all songs from the superstar’s new album Renaissance, which soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
THEATER & DANCE
yankodesign.com

Metallica-themed turntable jumps on the band’s renaissance

Eighties heavy metal rock band Metallica has been enjoying another renaissance thanks to its music being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. But for real fans of the band, they never really went away and they have been enjoying their music all this time. For die-hard fans, any memorabilia or Metallica-themed gadgets will be most welcome. And if you have enough money, you’d probably want to have a piece of this Metallica limited edition turntable.
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

Artwork of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang invention has sold for £3,500

An original artwork of one of the whimsical inventions in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has sold for £3,500 at auction.The illustration by the late artist Rowland Emett depicts a dog grooming invention, titled The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy, which featured in the beloved film.Emett’s annotations explaining how each part of the invention works also accompanies the ink and pencil work, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of £2,500-£3,000.It was among a collection of items from the film which went under the hammer during a sale on Saturday held by Excalibur Auctions.An unpublished print by Emett of the Grandpa...
VISUAL ART
Q 105.7

Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members

It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

Bob Rafelson and "The Monkees"

Bob Rafelson [far right] and "The Monkees" [from left: Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz][The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Ed Elric a Femme Makeover

2022 is a big year for Fullmetal Alchemist, with this summer seeing the release of not one, but two live-action films rounding out the Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy of adaptations. To follow up on The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation released in Japan, new cosplay has arrived giving us a twist on the character of Edward Elric, one of the biggest characters introduced in Hiromu Arakawa's anime franchise. While a new series in the world of alchemy hasn't been hinted at, it's clear that the anime franchise still has a heavy influence on the medium.
COMICS
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

