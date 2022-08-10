ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

2 dead,17 injured after bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

By Melissa Gaffney
 4 days ago

Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to state police.

The fatal accident took place Tuesday around 6:53 p.m. on the southbound Turnpike just before the Grover Cleveland Service Area, when a double-decker bus overturned and came to a stop on the entrance ramp to the service area, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele told reporters Tuesday night. Fourteen passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the driver and two passengers were seriously injured and four passengers sustained no injuries, police said .

Gary Lee Fortner - PHOTO: Emergency responders attend to the scene of a bus accident on the Turnpike in Woodbridge, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022.

During the collision, the bus hit a Ford F-150 pickup truck, Peele said. No one in the truck was injured.

Police have identified Cheryl Johnson, 59, and Cecilia Kiyanitza, 66, as the two people killed in the crash.

The bus in the accident is a Megabus. The company told ABC News New York station WABC there were 19 passengers and a driver on board from New York to Philadelphia. It did not provide additional details.

State police are still looking into the crash, but a preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver, a 56-year-old male, lost control of the bus and hit the Ford.

Gary Lee Fortner - PHOTO: Emergency responders attend to the scene of a bus accident on the Turnpike in Woodbridge, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022.

The entrance ramp near the crash has reopened, N.J. State Police told ABC News.

The service area is located in Woodbridge, about 22 miles outside of New York City.

ABC News' Teddy Grant contributed to this report.

#Nj Turnpike#Double Decker Bus#Bus Driver#New Jersey State Police#Traffic Accident#Nj#The New Jersey Turnpike#Wabc
TheDailyBeast

Coal Miner With New Baby at Home Died Trying to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

As of Tuesday, 37 people had died in Kentucky’s flooding, including a 30-year-old coal miner who spent his final minutes trying to help others escape. Gabriel Hensley was working in the mines when flooding began in Perry County, his wife told the Lexington Herald-Leader. He was attempting to drive home to his wife and 10-week-old baby when he stopped to help redirect others and clear trees. That’s when his own truck got swept away in the quickening current. Locals circulated pleas for help in finding Hensley before officials confirmed Sunday they had located his body. “My husband was a family man and was doing anything to make it home,” his wife said. Gila Ann Miller, an 83-year-old grandmother, was already at home when the water rushed into her small community. As anxieties and tides rose, her grandson and son-in-law managed to reach her home on Friday, where water had risen to the ceiling. Miller’s grandson found her body.Read it at Lexington HeraldLeader
PERRY COUNTY, KY
