ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Here's Your Guide To The Season 2 Cast Of "American Horror Stories" So Far

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gcx3M_0hB6x7mJ00

American Horror Stories is back for another summer of terror.

FX / Hulu / Via giphy.com

With a different chilling tale each week, we get different actors in every episode. For longtime AHS fans, there are a few alums you'll likely recognize in all-new roles.

FX / Hulu / Via giphy.com

So if you're curious who's who in the first three episodes, I've got you covered. Take a look at my guide:

Episode 1: "Dollhouse"

FX / Hulu / Via giphy.com

To start, Denis O'Hare plays Mr. Van Wirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnwL0_0hB6x7mJ00

Most recent AHS season: Double Feature

What e l se he's known for: The Nevers , The Goldfinch , Big Little Lies , This Is Us , The Good Wife , True Blood , J. Edgar , Brothers & Sisters , The Proposal , Michael Clayton , and Garden State

FX / Hulu

Kristine Froseth plays Coby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaASr_0hB6x7mJ00

What else she's known for: The First Lady , Birds of Paradise , When the Streetlights Go On , Looking for Alaska , Prey , The Society , The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair , Sierra Burgess Is a Loser , and Junior

FX / Hulu

Houston Towe plays Otis "Spalding" Van Wirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgrwm_0hB6x7mJ00

What else he's known for: Animal Kingdom

FX / Hulu

Episode 2: "Aura"

FX / Hulu / Via giphy.com

Gabourey Sidibe plays Jaslyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHofC_0hB6x7mJ00

Most recent AHS season: Apocalypse

What else she's known for: Santa Inc. , The Harper House , Antebellum , Empire , Difficult People , Brad Neely's Harg Nallin' Sclopio Peepi o, The Big C , Tower Heist , and Precious

FX / Hulu

Max Greenfield plays Bryce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ft0UR_0hB6x7mJ00

Most recent AHS season: Hotel

What else he's known for: New Girl , The Neighborhood , Bob's Burgers , Promising Young Woman , Veronica Mars , Ice Age: Collision Course , The Big Short , and Ugly Betty

FX / Hulu

Joel Swetow plays Dayle Hendricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061OI1_0hB6x7mJ00

What else he's known for: Kidding , Days of Our Lives , and Charmed

FX / Hulu

Episode 3: "Drive"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eMc3_0hB6x7mJ00
FX / Hulu

Bella Thorne plays Marci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcGgu_0hB6x7mJ00

What else she's known for: Paradise City , The Babysitter franchise, Infamous , Famous in Love , Midnight Sun , Assassination Nation , Amityville: The Awakening , Boo! A Madea Halloween , Scream: The TV Series , The DUFF , Blended , and Shake It Up

FX / Hulu

Nico Greetham plays Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWFdB_0hB6x7mJ00

Most recent AHS season: Double Feature

What else he's known for: Love, Victor , The Prom , First Lady , and Power Rangers Ninja Steel

FX / Hulu

And finally, Anthony De La Torre plays Chaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGDMp_0hB6x7mJ00

What else he's known for: Boo, Bitch , Lords of Chaos , and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

FX / Hulu

What have you thought about the new season of American Horror Stories so far? Share your review in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy

The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series

Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Complex

Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Greenfield
Person
Brad Neely
Harper's Bazaar

16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories

When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
MOVIES
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2Diddy Could've Signed 50 Cent To Bad Boy, But Passed On The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#Difficult People#Fx Hulu Via#Nevers#Garden State Fx#Sierra Burgess#Animal Kingdom Fx#Santa Inc#The Harper House
ComicBook

Shudder Reveals Its Massive Slate for Its 61 Days of Halloween Event

Heading into the fall months means a number of networks and streaming platforms start to roll out their offerings that will help audiences get into the Halloween spirit, but in the case of Shudder, horror is celebrated all year long. Despite always being able to check out horror, the streamer is still making a special occasion of the upcoming spooky season to deliver even more exciting programs for fans to enjoy, whether they be original series, specials, films, or exclusives, making Shudder a Halloween-lover's dream. Rather than waiting until October to get into the spirit of things, the streamer revealed its slate of Halloween programming that will start on September 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5

Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

10 horror films perfect for Analog Horror fans

Analog Horror is experiencing a renaissance right now. YouTube is full of creators using the aesthetic of Analog Horror to create scary tales that pull in millions of viewers per week. But don’t think Analog Horror is restricted to the internet — many horror films use the same themes and capture the same vibe as many of these popular Analog Horror projects. In fact, many popular YouTube Analog Horror series were heavily influenced by these legendary horror films.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy