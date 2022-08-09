DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on traffic enforcement Wednesday on and around Dixie Drive. The Joint Enforcement Detail will be a partnership between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton, Butler Township and Vandalia Police Departments and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Troopers, officers and deputies will be pulling out all the stops to reduce fatal and injury crashes and looking for crash-causing violations, which include reckless, impaired and distracted driving as well as speeding. They also will be looking for seat belt violations.

