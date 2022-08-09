ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
Multiple agencies to focus on traffic enforcement in and around Dixie Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on traffic enforcement Wednesday on and around Dixie Drive. The Joint Enforcement Detail will be a partnership between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton, Butler Township and Vandalia Police Departments and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Troopers, officers and deputies will be pulling out all the stops to reduce fatal and injury crashes and looking for crash-causing violations, which include reckless, impaired and distracted driving as well as speeding. They also will be looking for seat belt violations.
UPDATE: Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-70 EB

UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Dayton Post is investigating the fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday on Interstate 70 eastbound, near State Route 49 in Clay Township. According to the initial investigation, a Nissan NV Cargo van was traveling eastbound on I-70 when it veered off the left side...
UPDATE: Richmond officer in critical condition after traffic stop shooting

UPDATE: The Richmond officer who was shot on Wednesday evening is in critical condition. The officer has been identified as 28-year-old Seara Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department. One of Dayton 24/7 Now's FOX affiliates has confirmed that Officer Burton was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by...
Funeral held for Butler Township victims Clyde and Eva 'Sally' Knox

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The funeral for two victims of Friday's shooting in Butler Township was held Tuesday. Visitation services for 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva "Sally" Knox was held at Vandalia United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service. “It was beautiful....
Dayton Police cruisers go live with automated license plate readers August 12

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mobile units in all Dayton Police cruisers will be rolling out their Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) on Friday. The City Commission voted in favor of the use of ALPRs three weeks ago, according to Cara Zinski-Neace, public information specialist, Dayton Police Department. A public hearing was held regarding ALPRs on July 20. The City Commission voted after the public hearing 3-2 to approve police use of that tool.
Dayton Police warning of increase in vehicle thefts

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are warning residents of an increase in recent vehicle thefts. Dayton Police Patrol Operations Commander Maj Jason Hall said most of the increase appears to involve certain models with keys that are susceptible to theft. Those models include 2011 or newer Kia models and 2015 or newer Hyundai models.
Westwood students to receive free backpacks and school supplies

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Westwood Elementary students have a chance to get free backpacks and school supplies. Westwood Elementary will be holding an open house during which Revival Center Ministries will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to all Westwood students. The open house is scheduled for Monday, August...
Dayton Police needing information on fatal hit and run

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Detectives with Dayton Police Department's traffic services unit need information after a fatal hit and run incident on August 5. 52-year-old Malik Mize was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on North Main Street, according to a news release.
Grand jury votes not to indict in Shelby County home invasion

SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A grand jury will not issue an indictment for a Sidney man who shot and killed a man trying to enter his home on July 31. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, in regards to a man at the front door trying to enter the residence, according to a news release.
Man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township had prior felony conviction

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Court documents show that quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow was charged in Vandalia for aggravated burglary back in 2019. “If you are convicted of a felony, you can't have a firearm,” said Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a Professor of Law at the Dayton University. Dayton 24/7...
Newest branch for Dayton Metro Library now open

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The newest branch of the Dayton Metro Library is now open. DML's Burkhardt branch held a community open house on Wednesday, so people can see firsthand what's new there. The library branch features a community room with after-hours access. There are six study rooms and a conference room.
Affidavit reveals Marlow believed conspiracy theories and heard voices

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Butler Township mass shooting is shining yet another light on the ongoing debate between mental health crises and deadly weapon access. Law enforcement released today that the murder suspect, Stephen Marlow, stated in a written manifesto that he heard voices in his head. According to...
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
Dayton Dragons will recognize Crayons to Classrooms as a Community All-Star

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Dragons will recognize Crayons to Classrooms as a “Community All-Stars” recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Wednesday. The Dragons Community All-Stars Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in...
