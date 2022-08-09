ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

bulletin-news.com

Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer

Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble

The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Three charged in bicycle thefts from Secaucus development

Three people have been charged with stealing bicycles from a Secaucus development, two of them when they returned to the scene of the crime, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Two bikes were reported stolen from The Harper at Harmon Meadow apartments at 120 Plaza Drive on Aug. 1 and that morning a 42-year-old Jersey City man, Thomas Milette, was found on Plaza Drive riding one bike and pushing another, Miller said. He was charged that morning with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say

A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi

A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
LODI, NJ
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests

A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
LYNDHURST, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rocky road: Hit-and-run councilwoman’s driving record reveals tickets, suspensions, court no-shows and 4 accidents

Four accidents. Dozens of parking tickets. Two license suspensions and numerous threats by the MVC to suspend it again. A review of the driving record of Amy DeGise, the Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run controversy, shows a troubling pattern: suspect driving, bad parking habits and a general lack of accountability by her reluctance to pay her tickets.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms

Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year. As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD

An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.

