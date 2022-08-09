Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer
Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
Fourth person arrested in bike thefts at Secaucus apartment complex
A fourth person has been charged in the theft of multiple bicycles from a Secaucus apartment complex this month. Jonathan Wood, 34, who lives in The Harper at Harmon Meadow on Plaza Drive, was arrested on Logan Avenue in Jersey City Tuesday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Three others,...
Pot Sold To Underage Teens At Unlicensed Lyndhurst Smoke Shop, Authorities Charge
Local officials shut down a Lyndhurst vape shop that state and township investigators said sold pot and tobacco to minors. An undercover probe of Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road produced the arrest of an employee caught with 17 pounds of marijuana, a handful of Oxycodone pills and $6,800 in proceeds, Lyndhurst Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Thursday.
theobserver.com
LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble
The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery and Assault
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery...
Newark Uber Eats Delivery Driver Victim of Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – A man stole a folding e-bike from an Uber Eats driver who...
Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark
Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILD CHASE: Stolen Car Driver With Two Flats Hits Police Car, Parked Vehicles, Flees South
Two thieves led police on a wild stolen car chase through Bergen County on what became two flat front tires. A Little Ferry police cruiser was struck during the pursuit, which began in Ridgefield and went through several towns -- on highways as well as back streets -- before winding up back there.
Three charged in bicycle thefts from Secaucus development
Three people have been charged with stealing bicycles from a Secaucus development, two of them when they returned to the scene of the crime, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Two bikes were reported stolen from The Harper at Harmon Meadow apartments at 120 Plaza Drive on Aug. 1 and that morning a 42-year-old Jersey City man, Thomas Milette, was found on Plaza Drive riding one bike and pushing another, Miller said. He was charged that morning with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools.
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say
A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi
A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
Rocky road: Hit-and-run councilwoman’s driving record reveals tickets, suspensions, court no-shows and 4 accidents
Four accidents. Dozens of parking tickets. Two license suspensions and numerous threats by the MVC to suspend it again. A review of the driving record of Amy DeGise, the Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run controversy, shows a troubling pattern: suspect driving, bad parking habits and a general lack of accountability by her reluctance to pay her tickets.
Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms
Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year. As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
WITHOUT A TRACE: Reward Posted In Search For Missing NJ Man Who’d Been Detained By Police
Police in Haledon announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to what they called "the successful location and physical recovery" of a borough man who went missing six months ago amid what loved ones consider mysterious circumstances. Felix Joel DeJesus, 41, "was last seen congregating with five (5) civilians" in...
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
