Breeders' Cup spots on offer at Saratoga, Churchill Downs and in France

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Turf racing at Saratoga, Del Mar and Churchill Downs tops the weekend agenda, with a pair of Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" slots up for grabs. A third automatic entry goes to the winner of the weekend's top race in France, the Jacques Le Marois at Deauville. That 1-mile event has a top-shelf field, including the winners of some of the top events of the first half of the European flat season.
