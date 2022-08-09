The upcoming, sixth issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year will introduce a new costume for Terry McGinnis -- one that combines elements of the classic Batman Beyond suit with those of Nightwing and Batman. DC shared a look at the cover, which provides a walkaround of the costume's design, on DC Nation today. This is not the first new look for Terry, who seems to constantly revert to his TV series status quo at the end of a volume of his comic, but who has been featured in something like 100 issues of different series since DC started constantly rebooting their continuity ten years or so ago.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO