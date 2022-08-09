Read full article on original website
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
evansvilleliving.com
Changing the Narrative
Evansvillians likely are familiar with Jennifer Kissel’s work, even if they don’t know her. The AIA senior associate, architect at Hafer has been the design mind behind major projects such as the Deaconess Aquatic Center and Evansville Christian High School. Gender isn’t Kissel’s defining trait, but being driven is.
evansvilleliving.com
Water Ways
Whether it’s filling your cup from the tap or buying a bottle from the store, filtered drinking water is a luxury most in the Tri-State enjoy. During the University of Evansville’s 2022 Changemaker Challenge, 18-year-old Castle High School graduate Jack Deig noticed trends concerning a lack of public access to clean water.
wamwamfm.com
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
evansvilleliving.com
Celebrate 812 Day the Tri-State Way
Friday marks an unofficial but totally Southwestern Indiana holiday: 812 Day. (That’s Aug. 12. Wink!) As Evansville’s city magazine of more than 20 years, Evansville Living takes pride in showing off the best our area has to offer — and it’s a lot. Here is our list of quintessential activities to help you celebrate Southwestern Indiana.
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Aug. 11-14
School may be back in session, but summer isn’t completely over yet. Head out on the town this weekend in Evansville and Henderson, Kentucky, for live music, art exhibits, sporting events, and more. Music in the Park. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11. Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library West Branch, 2000 W....
104.1 WIKY
Discrepancies Found During Audit
An audit for the Evansville Parks Department by The Indiana State Board of Accounts is finished. It shows a total of more than $575,000 is certified for collection. The audit was necessary after questionable invoices were discovered during an investigation on the former director Brian Holtz. He is facing 12...
Soldier’s deployment strengthens Evansville family
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Griffin family of Evansville knew the day of deployment would inevitably arrive. Yet, nothing could truly prepare them for the reality that a husband and father, Captain Ernie Griffin, would be leaving for just over one year. “It’s really, really gotten real,” says Natalie Griffin, Captain Griffin’s wife. Captain Griffin, […]
evansvilleliving.com
The Art of Business
Each year, the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program gathers Indiana artists for a workshop on networking, community engagement, and entrepreneurship. This summer, the fruit of that labor culminates in an exhibit staged by four area artists as part of the 2021 cohort. Painters Joshua Bronaugh and Christina Robinson, metal worker...
14news.com
Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have made some changes this year. In a letter sent to parents, they mention the shootings at Uvalde, Texas being a reminder of safety. Some of the changes include parents are no longer allowed to walk their elementary aged children to class....
evansvilleliving.com
Taking Flight
Pre-pandemic, Evansville Regional Airport was flying high. In 2019, it celebrated record commercial traffic, installation of a $6.5 million solar panel-covered parking lot, and the completion of an approximate $20 million terminal renovation. A $64 million runway expansion project in 2015 provided updated safety regulations. Tri-State residents could board daily direct flights to major air travel hubs in Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, Detroit, and Dallas and connect with ease to U.S. and international port cities. Evansville’s air travel future was bright.
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
vincennespbs.org
50 years of celebrating German heritage
The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
warricknews.com
Warrick County School Corporation begins work on career center
WARRICK COUNTY — The Warrick County School Corporation has begun the project that will eventually become the Warrick Pathways and Career Center as of Tuesday, Aug. 2. The groundbreaking ceremony held that morning marked the beginning of the construction phase of the project, which is planned to open at the start of next school year in August 2023. The Pathways and Career Center was initially approved a year ago in August 2021 and has been in development since.
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
