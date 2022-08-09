ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isle Of The Dead#The Walking Dead#Dead Boss#Comicbook
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy