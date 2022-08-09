Read full article on original website
Related
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
The Walking Dead's Rick And Michonne Series: Things We Know About The Upcoming Spinoff
The Walking Dead is finally coming back soon with new stories to tell in regards to two of their biggest characters - Rick and Michonne. Here are six quick things we know about the upcoming series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding
Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today. The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘She’s All That’: A ‘Devastated’ Freddie Prinze Jr. Broke Down After Filming an Emotional Scene With Rachael Leigh Cook
For Prinze Jr., 'She's All That' brought back memories of his time in high school. He once shared that he broke down after filming an emotional scene.
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Comments / 0