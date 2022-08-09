As much as it’s been fun having another summer of waiting for inevitable Alex Kerfoot and Justin Holl trades it’s probably at the point where we need to revisit how things played out in the summer 2021. The most likely course of action is that both of these players are staying. It seems surprising given that there was supposedly a market for Alex Kerfoot, a player now owed only $775k for this season, and given the NHL’s constant RD shortage there would be someone looking at taking on the manageable contract for Holl compared to bidding on garbage in free agency. But here they are.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO