Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI
In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
Yardbarker
Leafs prospect Amirov eyeing return as treatment continues to progress
It has been a long and difficult year for Leafs’ 2020 first-round pick Rodion Amirov since being diagnosed with a brain tumor back in February. He has been undergoing strenuous treatment for the last several months while still training on and off the ice as frequently as he can, and it appears there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for the young man.
Yardbarker
Islanders Pageau is a Key Part of 2022-23 Roster
Now in the twilight of the offseason, the New York Islanders are looking to make the final moves to boost their roster and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. While it’s not confirmed, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is expected to sign star center Nazem Kadri to a big contract, which would be that big offseason splash the team needs to round out the forward unit.
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
markerzone.com
BELOVED EDMONTON OILERS FAN BEN STELTER HAS PASSED AWAY
He was referred to as the Edmonton Oilers' good luck charm. The family of Ben Stelter, the six-year-old who was battling cancer, has confirmed the boy has died. "The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds."
Yardbarker
Vegas’ Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season: Around the Pacific
Welcome back to Around the Pacific — a series in which we examine news from around the Pacific Division through a Canucks-tinted lens. That’s right, it’s the middle of August, and we have NHL news that affects your Vancouver Canucks quite a bit. After injuries ultimately derailed...
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
Yardbarker
Keeping Kerfoot and Holl a possibility, but not a likely one for the Leafs
As much as it’s been fun having another summer of waiting for inevitable Alex Kerfoot and Justin Holl trades it’s probably at the point where we need to revisit how things played out in the summer 2021. The most likely course of action is that both of these players are staying. It seems surprising given that there was supposedly a market for Alex Kerfoot, a player now owed only $775k for this season, and given the NHL’s constant RD shortage there would be someone looking at taking on the manageable contract for Holl compared to bidding on garbage in free agency. But here they are.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS INK 2022 SEVENTH OVERALL PICK KEVIN KORCHINSKI TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that they've signed 2022 seventh overall pick Kevin Korchinski to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.85 million ($950,000 AAV). "Signing Kevin is an exciting moment and another step in us building organizational depth," said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. "We knew that we wanted...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Nazem Kadri got seven-year offer from Islanders, but still talking to other teams?
One of the running jokes of free agency every year is that if a player hasn’t signed for a while, they probably have a deal with the New York Islanders and Lou Lamoriello just hasn’t announced it. That’s what has been fueling rumors for Nazem Kadri, one of this summer’s top options who remains unsigned partway through August.
markerzone.com
FINLAND'S TOP LINE COMBINE FOR ELEVEN POINTS, WIN TOURNAMENT OPENER AGAINST LATVIA
In the second game of the day at the 2022 World Juniors, Finland took on Latvia, who was brought up from Division 1A as a replacement for Russia, who is banned by the IIHF. The teams traded chances early in the first period, but it was Finland who got the first goal of the game. Nashville Predators 2022 first round pick Joakim Kemell was looking to make a cross-crease pass to Aatu Raty, but the puck went off the Latvian defenceman and in the net to make it 1-0 Finland.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PROSPECT THEODOR NIEDERBACH EJECTED FOR BOARDING AT 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
During the first game of Day 2 at the 2022 World Juniors, Sweden took on Switzerland, with the Swedes getting into penalty trouble all throughout. Late in the third period, Swedish forward Theodor Niederbach hit Swiss forward Dario Allenspach from behind. The officials then reviewed the play for a major penalty and after looking at the video, Niederbach was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.
markerzone.com
LEAFS LEGEND BORJE SALMING ANNOUNCES DIAGNOSIS THAT HAS 'SHAKEN ME AND MY FAMILY'
Sad news out of the hockey world. Borje Salming, a former NHL defenceman whose number 21 is retired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, has announced a terrible diagnosis. "I have received new that has shaken me and my family," said Salming in a statement released by the Leafs. "The signs that indicated there was something wrong with my body turned out to be the disease ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease."
markerzone.com
LOU LAMORIELLO'S SECRET PLAN TO UNFOLD IN THE COMING WEEKS
By now, NHL clubs have most, in not all, of their affairs in order for the 2022-23 season, and while there are always ways to improve one's team, there are only a few GMs who still have work to do. Thirteen NHL clubs are currently over the league salary cap and have restricted free agents to re-sign, and four clubs are over the maximum number of rostered players (23). With just two months remaining until opening puck drop, the clock is ticking for these remaining GMs to sort out their business.
Comments / 0