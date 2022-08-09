The Ole Miss soccer team will grace the pitch in front of fans for the first time on Friday, taking on Kennesaw State in a preseason exhibition at 6 p.m. CT at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The match will serve as a prelude to the regular season opener, set for Thursday, Aug. 18, against Southeastern in Oxford. The Rebels and Owls will play three thirty-minute periods during the scrimmage. It will be the first of 11 total matches hosted in Oxford this season.

