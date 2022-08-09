ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss hosts Kennesaw State for soccer exhibition tonight at 6

The Ole Miss soccer team will grace the pitch in front of fans for the first time on Friday, taking on Kennesaw State in a preseason exhibition at 6 p.m. CT at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The match will serve as a prelude to the regular season opener, set for Thursday, Aug. 18, against Southeastern in Oxford. The Rebels and Owls will play three thirty-minute periods during the scrimmage. It will be the first of 11 total matches hosted in Oxford this season.
OXFORD, MS
Four-star safety Aaron Flowers adds Power Five offer from Ole Miss

Four-star safety Aaron Flowers from Forney High School (Texas) added Ole Miss to his list of scholarship offers Thursday giving him four from the Power Five level. Flowers made the announcement via his personal twitter account saying "After a Great talk with @CoachCarterOLE I’m beyond Thankful and Blessed to receive my seventh #D1 offer from Ole Miss."
OXFORD, MS
Four-star WR sets decision date

On Wednesday night, four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date. Williams, who’s the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, will announce a commitment on Aug. 21. South Carolina hosted him for an official visit in June. However, Ole Miss has received multiple prediction on...
COLUMBIA, SC
New study habits has wide receiver Jalen Knox ready to roll

Before Ole Miss went on an onslaught in the transfer portal in the 2022 offseason, they acquired Jalen Knox from the portal last summer. Knox played three seasons for SEC foe Missouri before deciding to come to Oxford. However, it was never that simple for Knox because he was deemed...
WREG

Bianco cashes in on national title with lucrative contract extension

OXFORD – Just when you thought things couldn’t get better for longtime Rebels baseball coach Mike Bianco… they do. Bianco, just over a month from leading his team to a national title, was rewarded with a four-year contract extension worth north of $6 million plus incentives.  That makes him now the second highest-paid baseball coach […]
thelocalvoice.net

Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss

The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
Louisiana Illuminator

After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe

Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Trophy Blue Catfish record set

Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
panolian.com

Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening

Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
WREG

Moving company owner wanted in Oxford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
WTOK-TV

Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
wtva.com

AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
