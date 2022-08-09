Read full article on original website
Things we'll be looking at during Saturday's Ole Miss scrimmage
Ole Miss hit the field for practice No. 9 of fall camp today, putting the final touches on their first public display of the season, tentatively set for 11:30 a.m. CT inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are expected to scrimmage for approximately two hours in front of fans and the media.
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss basketball lands commitment of four star over Miss. St. and Mizzou
Ole Miss basketball gained the commitment of a 6’9” do everything wing in Jordan Burks on Thursday over a host of other Power Five offers. Burks made the announcement via Instagram Live and then tweeted the news of his pledge to attend Ole Miss next season. Now, if...
Ole Miss hosts Kennesaw State for soccer exhibition tonight at 6
The Ole Miss soccer team will grace the pitch in front of fans for the first time on Friday, taking on Kennesaw State in a preseason exhibition at 6 p.m. CT at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The match will serve as a prelude to the regular season opener, set for Thursday, Aug. 18, against Southeastern in Oxford. The Rebels and Owls will play three thirty-minute periods during the scrimmage. It will be the first of 11 total matches hosted in Oxford this season.
Four-star safety Aaron Flowers adds Power Five offer from Ole Miss
Four-star safety Aaron Flowers from Forney High School (Texas) added Ole Miss to his list of scholarship offers Thursday giving him four from the Power Five level. Flowers made the announcement via his personal twitter account saying "After a Great talk with @CoachCarterOLE I’m beyond Thankful and Blessed to receive my seventh #D1 offer from Ole Miss."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another five-star prospect puts Ole Miss on her short list. Official visit to Oxford up next.
The Ole Miss women's basketball program is in the running to land one of the nation's premier 2023 guards. Milaysia Fulwiley released a top five on Wednesday morning consisting of Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, South Carolina and Louisville. She is just the latest of a rash of the nation's top players to list Ole Miss among her finalists.
Late Kick: Transfer RB Zach Evans turning heads at Ole Miss
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Ole Miss RB Zach Evans is primed for a huge season.
Four-star WR sets decision date
On Wednesday night, four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date. Williams, who’s the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, will announce a commitment on Aug. 21. South Carolina hosted him for an official visit in June. However, Ole Miss has received multiple prediction on...
New study habits has wide receiver Jalen Knox ready to roll
Before Ole Miss went on an onslaught in the transfer portal in the 2022 offseason, they acquired Jalen Knox from the portal last summer. Knox played three seasons for SEC foe Missouri before deciding to come to Oxford. However, it was never that simple for Knox because he was deemed...
Bianco cashes in on national title with lucrative contract extension
OXFORD – Just when you thought things couldn’t get better for longtime Rebels baseball coach Mike Bianco… they do. Bianco, just over a month from leading his team to a national title, was rewarded with a four-year contract extension worth north of $6 million plus incentives. That makes him now the second highest-paid baseball coach […]
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe
Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
panolian.com
Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening
Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
actionnews5.com
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track. In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff...
Bond denied for man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi judge denied bond for the man charged in the murder of a missing Ole Miss graduate. 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, of Grenada, Miss., has been charged in the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who was last seen July 8 in Oxford. Law...
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
WTOK-TV
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
wtva.com
AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
247Sports
