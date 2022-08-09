when you run for president in 2024 president Trump you will win I believe I don't believe there's no one or no where that won't vote for you I believe you're going to go in the White House on a big white sled because I don't think they can keep you out you do what you say you're going to do and you help the citizens of the United States of America and you don't back down you got a backbone and you will stand up again any country for the citizens of the United States of America God bless you president Trump and I hope to see you in 2024 because I'm going to be voting for you that's my opinion that's a fact
Hey CNN, your lies apparently are Wisconsin citizen’s truth. Say it a million times, we still know the race was stolen.
Georgia we may see more of when law and order , election integrity is cracked into in Georgia soon enough. After mid terms . I bet Purdue won
Comments / 34