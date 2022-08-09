ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

you and me
1d ago

when you run for president in 2024 president Trump you will win I believe I don't believe there's no one or no where that won't vote for you I believe you're going to go in the White House on a big white sled because I don't think they can keep you out you do what you say you're going to do and you help the citizens of the United States of America and you don't back down you got a backbone and you will stand up again any country for the citizens of the United States of America God bless you president Trump and I hope to see you in 2024 because I'm going to be voting for you that's my opinion that's a fact

Pat Cattin
13h ago

Hey CNN, your lies apparently are Wisconsin citizen’s truth. Say it a million times, we still know the race was stolen.

David Kohlmann
12h ago

Georgia we may see more of when law and order , election integrity is cracked into in Georgia soon enough. After mid terms . I bet Purdue won

MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
