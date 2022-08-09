ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Federal settlement affirms the legitimacy of Connecticut's state pardon system

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will recognize pardons from the Board of Pardons and Paroles. In Connecticut, pardons are granted by the board and not the governor. Tong sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice in 2019 to ensure state pardons are protected under federal law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Lamont expects Inflation Reduction Act would reduce health care costs in Connecticut

The Inflation Reduction Act, which is expected to pass in the U.S. House on Friday, would reduce health care costs for Connecticut residents, according to state officials. Deidre Gifford, the commissioner of the state Department of Social Services Commissioner, said the IRA would also extend a free health care coverage program for tens of thousands of residents for another three years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Vermont State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
wshu.org

Hochul says red flag law usage has doubled since an executive order and new laws were passed

Governor Kathy Hochul said gun safety laws passed after the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people are reporting some success. After the Buffalo supermarket shooting, where 10 African-Americans died, Governor Hochul ordered the state police to automatically invoke the state’s Red Flag laws and asked a judge for an order to temporarily seize the guns and other weapons of anyone they think might be a threat to themselves or others.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy