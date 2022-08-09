Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Federal settlement affirms the legitimacy of Connecticut's state pardon system
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will recognize pardons from the Board of Pardons and Paroles. In Connecticut, pardons are granted by the board and not the governor. Tong sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice in 2019 to ensure state pardons are protected under federal law.
Lamont expects Inflation Reduction Act would reduce health care costs in Connecticut
The Inflation Reduction Act, which is expected to pass in the U.S. House on Friday, would reduce health care costs for Connecticut residents, according to state officials. Deidre Gifford, the commissioner of the state Department of Social Services Commissioner, said the IRA would also extend a free health care coverage program for tens of thousands of residents for another three years.
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
Conservationists say New England’s drought is another wakeup call about climate change
Alicea Charamut went for a hike last weekend to a place where she thought her dog would have a chance to cool off with a swim. Devil’s Hopyard State Park, in East Haddam, Connecticut, has a big waterfall. But on this day, the water was barely flowing and Charamut’s dog found no relief.
Hochul says red flag law usage has doubled since an executive order and new laws were passed
Governor Kathy Hochul said gun safety laws passed after the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people are reporting some success. After the Buffalo supermarket shooting, where 10 African-Americans died, Governor Hochul ordered the state police to automatically invoke the state’s Red Flag laws and asked a judge for an order to temporarily seize the guns and other weapons of anyone they think might be a threat to themselves or others.
Connecticut’s Black Business Alliance receives a $100,000 grant to expand financial literacy
The Black Business Alliance has received a $100,000 federal grant to expand financial literacy training and loan application support for black-owned companies across Connecticut. Anne-Marie Knight, the executive director of the Black Business Alliance, said the funding is a good start to support their needs. “It gives us the opportunity...
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time. “It is one of the best preserved early English Colonial sites that we have,” State Archaeologist Sarah Sportman said during a recent dig.
