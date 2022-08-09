Read full article on original website
Labour shadow minister inadvertently breached MPs’ code of conduct
An investigation has found Labour shadow minister David Lammy breached the MPs’ code of conduct by inadvertently failing to register a total of 16 interests on time.These included payments for Black History Month speaking engagements and appearances on a commercial radio station, as well as tickets to American football and boxing matches in London, worth more than £40,000.Under the rules, MPs must register changes to their financial interests within 28 days.In her summary, Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone said she initially opened an inquiry on June 16 after receiving an allegation that Mr Lammy was involved in eight events between...
BBC
Carmarthenshire chapel spared demolition after villagers' pleas
The owner of a rural chapel which has stood for almost 150 years has been told that he cannot demolish it. Villagers in Rhydcymerau, Carmarthenshire, who objected to the plan, said they would like it to be a meeting place and community shop. "These were our people, and we should...
BBC
Cornwall tenant support scheme given further £434k
A scheme to help tenants in private accommodation in Cornwall threatened with eviction has been extended after a successful bid for more funds. Applicants to the tenancy sustainment and rescue project can apply for up to £5,000 if tenants have fallen behind in rent and are at risk of homelessness.
Brexit to bedroom tax: judicial reviews that went against the government
Ministers and public bodies have been forced to change course by the courts in a range of major policy areas
Controversial plans to move asylum seekers to Yorkshire village scrapped
Plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at a disused North Yorkshire RAF base were “scrapped” after the Ministry of Defence withdrew its offer of the site, Ben Wallace has confirmed.The Defence Secretary told reporters he had “obligations to do something else with that site” but that others have been made available to the Home Office if it wishes to press ahead with the proposed reception centre in another location.The controversial plans for an accommodation and processing centre in the small village of Linton-on-Ouse were announced by the Home Office in April, with around 60 men expected to be...
