Read full article on original website
Related
Denver awards $150K for homeless safe parking sites
Denver's homeless population currently residing in their personal vehicles will have additional safe places to park through the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
Denver to provide safe overnight parking for people living in cars
Denver is using $150,000 in federal pandemic aid to provide safe overnight parking to people living in their car, city officials said Thursday. The city's Department of Housing Stability entered into a contract with the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative, which is administering a program that will allow for two safe parking sites in Denver with eight parking spots at each location.
Snarf’s Sandwiches to Soon Open New Colorado Location in Mayfair
It appears construction is underway for the incoming sandwich joint founded by Jimmy Seidel
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver’s Cadillac building may become historic landmark
(Denver, Colo.) A building erected in 1921 to support a Cadillac dealership in Denver’s once-famous Gasoline Alley may become a historic landmark. Three residents and owners of the building at 1090 Cherokee St., which is now residential lofts, have applied for the Historic Landmark status. The City Council will vote on the matter and hold a public hearing Monday. City staff reports the building meets the criteria for landmark status.
Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
The tale of 2 winters in Colorado
Winter is coming. Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!
Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time
A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
Several Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?
Some of these lucky tickets were sold in the Denver metro area.
denverite.com
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — to themselves and their housemates — hoping to fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
cobizmag.com
Local Dental Office Addresses the Special Needs Community
Meet Lakeside Kids & Special Needs Dentistry. They love working with children, and their staff puts an extra focus on those that need additional care. They know that children with special needs often have a hard time getting the dental treatment needed at a standard pediatric dental office. Traditional offices aren’t typically set up to accommodate those with sensory issues, power-assisted wheelchairs, and the variety of challenges stemming from bright lights and scary-looking dental equipment. Lakeside is able to meet all of those needs and also offers anesthesia for those that simply won’t tolerate a dental visit at all.
Westword
Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield
The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?
The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
Denver has its last 8 p.m. sunset until May 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 8:01 p.m. sunset on Thursday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, May 7, 2023.
Flyers will board Frontier planes from the ground at 14 new gates
DENVER — Frontier Airlines held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new ground boarding facility at Denver International Airport (DIA). The new 120,000-square-foot facility will be located on the east end of Concourse A. Frontier said the facility will feature 14 ground-boarding gates, a remodeling of 83,000 square feet...
Denver boutique says raw sewage, illegal sublease led to store closure
A Denver small business owner has a warning for other small businesses after a maintenance issue revealed her landlord illegally subleased her business.
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
West Nile Virus virus detected in some Denver metro area counties
The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus detected this season in Arapahoe County.Positive samples were also found in three different locations in Adams County. A typical West Nile Virus season runs from May through October.Last year, Colorado reported 175 human cases. So far in 2022 there have been five human cases and no deaths.
Comments / 0