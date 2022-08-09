ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rosario Dawson Walks Back Comments About Return of Jon Bernthal As ‘The Punisher’

By O
 4 days ago

Source: Netflix / Netflix

A few days ago actress Rosario Dawson got Marvel fans hype when she spilled the beans that Jon Bernthal would be returning to the MCU as The Punisher. But now she’s walking back the comments as it was probably supposed to be kept a secret.

While speaking at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the beloved actress got everyone’s hopes up when she prematurely revealed that “I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again. So, I feel like it’s my second chance because that’s the only one of the shows I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal. So, let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.”

The announcement quickly spread on social media with Punisher fans gleefully celebrating the news, but it seems like the heads over at Marvel reached out to her as Dawson quickly took to Twitter to walk back her comments saying “I can’t be trusted” and that “Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear.”

Marvel execs must’ve scolded her for blowing up the spot.

Still, it does seem like Jon Bernthal will be returning at some point as Frank Castle as Charlie Cox has already returned as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin in the current MCU. When it will happen remains to be seen but when it does best believe we’ll be tuning in whether it’s a Disney+ series or a full length feature film. It’ll more than likely be a Disney+ series though.

What do y’all think? Did Rosario Dawson prematurely spill the beans? Let us know in the comments section below.

RELATED PEOPLE
