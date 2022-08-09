Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Pioglitazone may modulate CVD risk in patients with SLE
MedwireNews: Pioglitazone, a peroxisome proliferator activated receptor-γ agonist, is associated with improvements in vascular stiffness and various cardiometabolic parameters in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), show study findings. “These results have implications in using non-immunosuppressive therapy that could decrease CVD [cardiovascular disease] risk in patients with SLE,” say...
You’ve been taking your painkillers all wrong – simple trick makes them work faster
IF you're in pain, then you might be rushing to find a pill to pop. But experts have warned that the way you take painkillers could be having an impact on how fast your discomfort is banished. Medics in the US said that the way you're positioned could be the...
‘Diverse’ comorbidities characterize people with type 2 diabetes
MedwireNews: Only two of the five most common comorbidities identified in a UK population with type 2 diabetes are traditionally associated with the condition, say researchers. The most common comorbidity at the point of diabetes diagnosis was hypertension, with an age-standardized prevalence of 36.8%. Although ischemic heart disease was also...
KEYNOTE-604 update bolsters first-line pembrolizumab–chemo for extensive-stage SCLC
MedwireNews: Adding pembrolizumab to etoposide plus platinum (EP) continues to improve the outcomes of treatment-naïve people with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) in the long term, suggest follow-up data from KEYNOTE-604. Reporting the findings at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna, Austria, investigator Charles Rudin...
Use of sleeve gastrectomy may be valid for some people with class 1 obesity
MedwireNews: Study findings published in JAMA Network Open suggest that for people with class 1 obesity, sleeve gastrectomy is associated with greater weight loss and diabetes remission than lifestyle intervention, but the procedure is also linked to increased incidence of substance use disorder and self-harm. Therefore, “sleeve gastrectomy may be...
Recent thoracic cancer systemic therapy does not increase risk for death after COVID-19
MedwireNews: Among patients with thoracic cancer, the risk for all-cause mortality in the 30 days following COVID-19 infection is highest among those with a poor ECOG performance status or progressive disease, suggests an analysis of data from the CCC19 registry. Patients with a daily steroid dose greater than 10 mg...
Sugemalimab continues to show stage III unresectable NSCLC benefits after chemoradiation
MedwireNews: Final analysis of progression-free survival (PFS) in the GEMSTONE-301 trial shows a significant improvement with use of sugemalimab versus placebo after chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for stage III unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), report Chinese researchers at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna, Austria. Presenting author Yi-Long...
