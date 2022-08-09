ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
medwirenews.com

Pioglitazone may modulate CVD risk in patients with SLE

MedwireNews: Pioglitazone, a peroxisome proliferator activated receptor-γ agonist, is associated with improvements in vascular stiffness and various cardiometabolic parameters in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), show study findings. “These results have implications in using non-immunosuppressive therapy that could decrease CVD [cardiovascular disease] risk in patients with SLE,” say...
medwirenews.com

‘Diverse’ comorbidities characterize people with type 2 diabetes

MedwireNews: Only two of the five most common comorbidities identified in a UK population with type 2 diabetes are traditionally associated with the condition, say researchers. The most common comorbidity at the point of diabetes diagnosis was hypertension, with an age-standardized prevalence of 36.8%. Although ischemic heart disease was also...
medwirenews.com

KEYNOTE-604 update bolsters first-line pembrolizumab–chemo for extensive-stage SCLC

MedwireNews: Adding pembrolizumab to etoposide plus platinum (EP) continues to improve the outcomes of treatment-naïve people with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) in the long term, suggest follow-up data from KEYNOTE-604. Reporting the findings at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna, Austria, investigator Charles Rudin...
medwirenews.com

Use of sleeve gastrectomy may be valid for some people with class 1 obesity

MedwireNews: Study findings published in JAMA Network Open suggest that for people with class 1 obesity, sleeve gastrectomy is associated with greater weight loss and diabetes remission than lifestyle intervention, but the procedure is also linked to increased incidence of substance use disorder and self-harm. Therefore, “sleeve gastrectomy may be...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
medwirenews.com

Sugemalimab continues to show stage III unresectable NSCLC benefits after chemoradiation

MedwireNews: Final analysis of progression-free survival (PFS) in the GEMSTONE-301 trial shows a significant improvement with use of sugemalimab versus placebo after chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for stage III unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), report Chinese researchers at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna, Austria. Presenting author Yi-Long...
