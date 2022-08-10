ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
WACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.

Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tuesday when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis’ helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid.

After a few moments, Jarvis’ head cleared enough for him to walk unaided to first base. Meantime, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened.

After a moment, Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.” Shelton’s teammates and coach gathered around the pair to join in consoling the young righty.

The gesture drew a standing ovation. Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting next week.

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?

Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
KLST/KSAN

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Galveston, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston, police said. Espinoza was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart that had six people aboard. He said that the golf cart and pickup were traveling in opposite directions through the intersection on a street that did not have a stop sign.
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man killed while trying to steal car, accomplice charged with death, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say a suspect has been charged in his accomplice's death after stealing a car turned deadly. Officers say on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., the victim's truck was stolen from near 15th and Riverside. The victim reported the theft to police, and then called a friend to come pick him up.
TULSA, OK
TexansDaily

Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
