His dad said that he was ineligible his freshman year, because of the covid year, he only played 4 games his sophomore year, and last year was his first full season of playing high school football. He said that coaches who are out of the running called him saying that he is nowhere close to reaching his potential. Rohan Davey said he didn’t think it clicked for him until the end of last year and I can’t wait to see how much he improves this season. I know he is a lot bigger and will probably be more physical.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO