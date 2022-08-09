Read full article on original website
Broncos' commitment extending far beyond the football field
A Broncos fan favorite shows commitment beyond the field. Dalton Risner teamed up with the nonprofit A Precious Child's GiveSPORTS Program to host a free football camp for kids.
Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2022 Season
The group includes just one returning captain in fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb.
tigerdroppings.com
Jordan Matthews has only played one full year of high school football
His dad said that he was ineligible his freshman year, because of the covid year, he only played 4 games his sophomore year, and last year was his first full season of playing high school football. He said that coaches who are out of the running called him saying that he is nowhere close to reaching his potential. Rohan Davey said he didn’t think it clicked for him until the end of last year and I can’t wait to see how much he improves this season. I know he is a lot bigger and will probably be more physical.
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
Per LSUSports.net: Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
