Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama’s McKinstry Will Only Play Football This Season
McKinstry arrived on campus as a dual-sport athlete and practiced with the basketball team as a freshman.
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Debuts As No. 10 Overall Recruit, No. 5 QB in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Manning comes in below nine other recruits, as well as four other quarterbacks in the 2023 class
3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season
GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
NFL・
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide start vs Utah State in Week 1
Alabama football schedule: Week 1 – Alabama vs Utah State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Utah State
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU football: 5 Tigers burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off
Entering the 2022 college football season, few coaches are under the microscope as much as Brian Kelly. LSU football won the national title in 2019. Two years later, it fired its coach, Ed Orgeron. Kelly then left Notre Dame for Baton Rouge. This instantly made the LSU football 2022 season one of the most fascinating […] The post LSU football: 5 Tigers burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football duo named among 25 most important players for 2022 season
ESPN analyst Bill Connelly named college football's top 25 most important players for the 2022 season on Thursday and two Georgia players made the list. The ranking was described as looking for the "unknown stars of 2022" that "will determine both what we remember about the season and how the national title race plays out" and "who could define the season with either moments or long spells of greatness."
The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about
Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Florida football on top for this 4-star in-state 2024 safety
Heading into the fall, the Florida Gators sit atop the recruitment of 2024 four-star safety Brayshon Williams. The Lakeland High defensive back has already been to campus three times, and he’s planning his next trip to the Swamp, according to Gators Online. Williams will be in town for Florida’s season opener against the Utah Utes on Sept. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success
The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
Lane Kiffin avoids question about Arch Manning, No. 1 ranked QB in class of 2023
Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback and most-coveted five-star recruit in the class of 2023, committed to play for the Texas Longhorns earlier this summer. One of the schools that were close to landing Manning was Ole Miss, the alma mater of his uncle, Eli Manning. During a recent interview on The Dan Le Batard Show, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked to comment on how close he was to landing Manning.
Florida football among Athlon Sports' 2022 most improved programs
Athlon Sports has released their projections of college football’s most improved programs for the 2022 season, with the Florida Gators making the list. It’s no secret that the Orange and Blue were two separate teams last year. There was the team that started 4-2, with one of those losses at the hands of eventual SEC champion Alabama by a mere two points and the other a one-possession road loss to a gritty Kentucky team. Then you have the team that lost five of its last seven games, with its only wins coming against an FSU team that was not sure who its quarterback would be for the entire game and an FCS Samford team that was winning by seven at halftime.
247Sports
Ohio State, LSU, Alabama top annual 'DBU' rankings from ESPN
Schools such as Ohio State and LSU are always quick to claim the title of "DBU," though plenty of others have also made the claim that their respective programs own the title. ESPN recently took a shot at ranking the 10 schools who have the most merit to the "DBU" claim as part of a piece that listed the top 10 college football program for every field position since the 1998 season.
Comments / 0