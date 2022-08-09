Athlon Sports has released their projections of college football’s most improved programs for the 2022 season, with the Florida Gators making the list. It’s no secret that the Orange and Blue were two separate teams last year. There was the team that started 4-2, with one of those losses at the hands of eventual SEC champion Alabama by a mere two points and the other a one-possession road loss to a gritty Kentucky team. Then you have the team that lost five of its last seven games, with its only wins coming against an FSU team that was not sure who its quarterback would be for the entire game and an FCS Samford team that was winning by seven at halftime.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO