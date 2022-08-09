ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

A Limit with Wade: Catching Shellcrackers With My Hero

SOME SAY a big shellcracker is the most mysterious fish in freshwater. Properly called a redear sunfish, it’s three times the size of a keeper bluegill, on average, and just as delicious. But it’s notoriously finicky, apt to ignore a nightcrawler threaded onto an Aberdeen hook but then inhale a redworm thrown to the same spot on the same rig the very next cast. Most of the time they hug the bottom, where they probe gravel bars for snails. When you haven’t caught one in a year, their power against light spinning tackle is startling. For a few short days late in the spring, when the weather is warm and the moon is just so, and if you’ve been a good person most of the year and hold your mouth just right, you might find shellcrackers on a bed and catch a mess of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Mlb Draft#St James#Emotion#American Football#Lsu Fan Ruston#Baton Rouge#Lsu Fan Nyc#Usa Fan

Comments / 0

Community Policy