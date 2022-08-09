ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ranking the Top 25 defensive coordinators in college football in 2022

Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with a breakdown of the best defensive coordinators in the business. The hardest job in college football, where losing happens nearly every play — and it’s only a question of how badly. The goal for defensive coordinators used to be 3-and-outs and forcing turnovers. Now it’s simply getting a stop — and not giving up another score.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#New Orleans#American Football#Lsu Fan Baton Rouge#Usa Fan#Dl Wr Rb#Jbc Banks#Rutgers Fan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigerdroppings.com

Thoughts on Intentional Walks in Little League

I'm sure this has probably been discussed here before, so my apologies. Had a friend who was at one of the Jefferson Parish little league games a few weeks ago and said one kid got intentionally walked every time he came to the plate. I believe it was the championship...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy