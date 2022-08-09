Read full article on original website
By now we’ve all seen a baseball player hit for a cycle. You know, when they get a single, a double, a triple, and a home run all in the same game. It doesn’t happen all that often because it’s very tough to do so when it does happen it’s a pretty special thing.
The minor leaguer hit a solo shot, two-run and three-run homers, plus a grand slam in the same game.
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
Mike Yastrzemski made the play of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. Following Juan Soto's mammoth home run to tie the game at one apiece, Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb retired both Manny Machado and Josh Bell before designated hitter Brandon Drury crushed a line drive to center field.
Looked bad, don't blame the pitcher for losing it a little. Hate this shite. Chance to put your opponent in the ground. The pitcher is shook, score some runs. Big ups for the kid walking off getting popped in the face like that. Tough son of a gun. LSU Fan.
The Washington Nationals’ rebuild is in full effect and judging by very, very early returns on some of their young talent, the future could be bright for the club. Two of the Nats’ highest-touted young prospects—outfielder Elijah Green and pitcher Jarlin Susana—got their first taste of professional action on Tuesday and did not disappoint. While playing for the FCL Nationals of the Florida Complex League (a rookie-level circuit for young players in MLB pipelines), both young players seemed to live up to the hype in their Nats’ debuts.
Prospect Chandler Redmond Hits Rarest MLB Milestone With Home Run Cycle
Drafted in the 32nd round as the 965th overall pick of the 2019 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, second baseman Chandler Redmond hasn’t advanced higher than Double-A ball in his two years as a pro baseball player. (Redmond and the rest of the minor leaguers didn’t play ball in 2020 thanks to the pandemic.)
It was reported last week that the Jazz, Lakers and New York Knicks had discussed a three-team trade involving both Mitchell and Westbrook, but nothing has come to fruition yet. While Utah's three-time All-Star remains in Salt Lake City for now, a host of ESPN insiders still think there's a strong chance that he ends up with the Knicks.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base, and Albert Pujols was given a breather. In a matchup against...
I'm sure this has probably been discussed here before, so my apologies. Had a friend who was at one of the Jefferson Parish little league games a few weeks ago and said one kid got intentionally walked every time he came to the plate. I believe it was the championship...
