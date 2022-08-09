ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies

Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
And the hits (parlays) just keep on coming

We didn't receive any thank-you emails for sweeping the board on our prop parlays, but that's OK — we know you would've if you could've. Hit parlay: Jose Abreu, Ramon Urias and Christian Walker 1+ hit each (+205 FD) We'll be keeping our reasoning relatively simple for this trio...
Watch Yaz epically rob home run; Cobb's great celebration

Mike Yastrzemski made the play of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. Following Juan Soto's mammoth home run to tie the game at one apiece, Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb retired both Manny Machado and Josh Bell before designated hitter Brandon Drury crushed a line drive to center field.
Elijah Green homers in Nationals minor-league debut

The Washington Nationals’ rebuild is in full effect and judging by very, very early returns on some of their young talent, the future could be bright for the club. Two of the Nats’ highest-touted young prospects—outfielder Elijah Green and pitcher Jarlin Susana—got their first taste of professional action on Tuesday and did not disappoint. While playing for the FCL Nationals of the Florida Complex League (a rookie-level circuit for young players in MLB pipelines), both young players seemed to live up to the hype in their Nats’ debuts.
Brendan Donovan operating third base for St. Louis on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base, and Albert Pujols was given a breather. In a matchup against...
Thoughts on Intentional Walks in Little League

I'm sure this has probably been discussed here before, so my apologies. Had a friend who was at one of the Jefferson Parish little league games a few weeks ago and said one kid got intentionally walked every time he came to the plate. I believe it was the championship...
