58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family Event
EXCLUSIVE: Director Sadé Clacken Joseph Talks Rap Sh!t and Breaking Barriers
When filmmaker Sadé Clacken Joseph was coming of age in the Bronx as a first-generation American in a Caribbean immigrant household, she never would have guessed that her no-nonsense mother would eventually become her biggest cheerleader. Especially while she makes her way in the world as a creative. And “creative” in her space is more […]
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Ice Cube Says He Regrets Passing On Playing “O-Dog” In ‘Menace II Society’
Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.
Oprah Winfrey's company Harpo Inc sues over Oprahdemics podcast that discuss the cultural impact of the 'Queen of Talk'
Oprah Winfrey's company Harpo Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the creators of the Oprahdemics podcast, claiming that the program misleads listeners into thinking she sponsored or approved it. In a complaint filed late Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court, Winfrey's Harpo Inc said it is neither seeking profits or damages...
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc
Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues. The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn. The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018. There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in...
The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Aug. 6-12)
"Student loans are ridiculous—I don’t see why *I* should have to pay for a bank’s poor decision to lend an 18 year old $70k to study poems"
‘Break My Soul’ Becomes Beyoncé’s First Solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 14 Years
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has been no stranger to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but in recent years, that’s been via featured appearances on songs co-fronted by Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran. But she’s returned to reign over the chart as a solo artist with “Break My Soul,” which ascends to the No. 1 position after having first hit the Hot 100 six weeks ago. It reaches that pinnacle in the same chart week that sees her “Renaissance” album debuting on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. The last time Beyoncé stood...
Acclaimed doc about 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin mired in legal fight
A producer of the Aretha Franklin documentary 'Amazing Grace' accuses indie powerhouse distributor Neon of shortchanging the film.
"Send Help" Creators Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo on Bringing the Haitian American Experience to TV
A new dramedy series on AMC's Allblk is spotlighting the Haitian American experience. "Send Help," a half-hour coming-of-age tale, follows Jean Elie as Fritz Jean-Baptiste — a first-generation Haitian American actor with a starring role on a fictional TV show titled "This Can't Be Us." While reeling from a recent tragedy, Fritz's show gets canceled and he's left to be the sole provider for his very demanding Haitian family. Amid all the chaos, Fritz must conquer his imposter syndrome and the challenges of "making it" in Hollywood.
Mother rents billboard to celebrate her daughter becoming a doctor: ‘I am the proudest mom’
A proud New Jersey-based mother gifted her daughter with her own billboard to celebrate her child graduating with a doctorate degree. During an interview with Good Morning America this week, Kendra Busbee said she rented a digital billboard to show off her daughter Kristine Smalls’ latest achievement. Smalls received her Psy.D from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine at the end of July.The 52-year-old noted that after “making phone calls” about renting the billboard, she found one for a great “price” and already had her “vision” for what it would look like.“I reached out to someone that just opened up a...
