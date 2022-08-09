Read full article on original website
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 12. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
New JSU student from California secures housing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student from California was worried her dream of attending an HBCU might be put on hold after she couldn’t get a dorm on campus due to a housing shortage. Now, with the help of some of her dance team coaches, she will be able to live […]
Jackson business owner, chef husband buy Campbell's Bakery
JACKSON, Miss. — Fondren staple Campbell's Bakery has been purchased by a husband and wife from Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi announced the new ownership Thursday. The previous owner, Mitchell Moore, moved to Louisiana with his family. When he put the business up for sale last spring, he promised that the new owners could keep the tradition of the bakery, that dates back to the 1960s, alive.
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Interfaith chapel going up at prison in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. — A church groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The Mississippi Department of Corrections broke ground for the new 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the prison in Pearl. Tara Lyel, the inmate who led the opening prayers, said it's a good thing to...
Roll-Off Dumpster Day resumes August 13 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month […]
Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
Bottled water manufacturing facility playing a big role in helping Jackson during current water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All summer long the capital city has been dealing with water woes. In fact, Jackson is currently under a boil water notice right now. Seeing the city going through these issues, Premium Water, a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility Incorporated, instantly jumped into action to lend a helping hand.
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Lumumba denies ‘civil conspiracy’ allegations; claims council is trying to bankrupt Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba recently denied claims that he engaged in “civil conspiracy” with Richard’s Disposal. Last week, the city council filed a cross-claim in the latest trash lawsuit, saying the mayor committed “civil conspiracy” to “accomplish a lawful purpose unlawfully,” damaging the Jackson City Council.
Magnolia Speech School moves to new Madison campus
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School celebrated their first day at their new Madison campus on August 11. “We are thrilled to kick off the new school year with our students and teachers at our brand new building,” Executive Director Valerie Linn said. “We appreciate all of the support we’ve received in getting us […]
MSDH sets up port-a-potties at downtown Jackson headquarters to conserve water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials also are being impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water woes, as evidenced by the port-a-potties set up outside the Mississippi State Department of Health’s downtown headquarters. MSDH confirmed that it had brought in portable toilets to help conserve water at the building,...
