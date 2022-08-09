ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 12. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
wessonnews.com

Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time

Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New JSU student from California secures housing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student from California was worried her dream of attending an HBCU might be put on hold after she couldn’t get a dorm on campus due to a housing shortage. Now, with the help of some of her dance team coaches, she will be able to live […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson business owner, chef husband buy Campbell's Bakery

JACKSON, Miss. — Fondren staple Campbell's Bakery has been purchased by a husband and wife from Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi announced the new ownership Thursday. The previous owner, Mitchell Moore, moved to Louisiana with his family. When he put the business up for sale last spring, he promised that the new owners could keep the tradition of the bakery, that dates back to the 1960s, alive.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Interfaith chapel going up at prison in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A church groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The Mississippi Department of Corrections broke ground for the new 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the prison in Pearl. Tara Lyel, the inmate who led the opening prayers, said it's a good thing to...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Roll-Off Dumpster Day resumes August 13 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Lumumba denies ‘civil conspiracy’ allegations; claims council is trying to bankrupt Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba recently denied claims that he engaged in “civil conspiracy” with Richard’s Disposal. Last week, the city council filed a cross-claim in the latest trash lawsuit, saying the mayor committed “civil conspiracy” to “accomplish a lawful purpose unlawfully,” damaging the Jackson City Council.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Magnolia Speech School moves to new Madison campus

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School celebrated their first day at their new Madison campus on August 11. “We are thrilled to kick off the new school year with our students and teachers at our brand new building,” Executive Director Valerie Linn said. “We appreciate all of the support we’ve received in getting us […]
JACKSON, MS

