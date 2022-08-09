ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

House Digest

15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard

There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
AOL Corp

This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
natureworldnews.com

Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops

In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
Real Homes

How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants

If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
ANIMALS
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush

Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
komando.com

Buying guide: Hedge trimmers help you get your yard, shrubs and trees in tip-top shape

Taking care of wild and unruly shrubs in your front yard used to require overpowered equipment. Now, lightweight and energy-efficient options offer better performance than those bulky behemoths. It’s time to maintain your trees, shrubs, bushes and underbrush smarter, faster and easier than ever before with these top-notch hedge trimmers....
Real Homes

How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms

Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: string of pearls

Who can resist this sweet succulent? It grows into a delicate trailing plant with suspended green spherical leaves, earning it its common name of string of pearls. Indirect bright light to partial shade. Where should I put it?. Beside a south- or west-facing windowsill so it gets a few hours...
Fast Company

This new vertical farm is growing towering racks of mycelium for fungi-based bacon

If all living organisms on Earth evolved from a single cell 3.5 billion years ago, it stands to reason that they’re a lot alike. And, scientists have noted that fungi are characteristically even closer to animals than plants—which helps Eben Bayer, cofounder and CEO of MyForest Foods, argue that fungi are the better meat substitute. “Mycelium is basically an inside-out animal,” he says. “Mushrooms are quite fleshy, so they really have a lot of the characteristics that you find in an animal, unlike plants.”
GREEN ISLAND, NY

