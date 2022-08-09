ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy freshman Sargent cards 33 at Miami Shores; Lady Trojan netters sweep Fairmont

TROY — Troy freshman boys golfer Mitchell Sargent continues to impress. After shooting a 3-over par 75 at the Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills Wednesday, Sargent torched the front nine of Miami Shores Thursday with a three-under par 33 in an MVL win over Greenville Thursday. He led...
miamivalleytoday.com

Gearing up for the 2022 Miami County Fair

TROY — As the heat burns on and school draws closer, 4-H participants and food truck enthusiasts alike will flock to the Miami County Fairgrounds for a week of project showcases, food, rides, entertainment and more. The fair will kick off at 10:30 a.m Friday, Aug. 12, with the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Miami Valley#Soccer#Sports#Mvl#Tippecanoe Ian Porto#Tippecanoe#The Red Devils
miamivalleytoday.com

Dayton Dental Care opens in Troy

TROY — Dayton Dental Care, located at 475 Trade Square was officially welcomed to Troy on Aug. 2 by the Troy Area Chamber Ambassador Team. Dr. Toorkno, owner of Dayton Dental Care, had recently bought the business back in the fall of 2020. Dayton Dental Care focuses on both cosmetic dentistry and emergency dental services. For more information call 937-702-3569.
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WDTN

Is it too hot to go outside?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This summer has been filled with heat waves and rainfall lasting days, but has that impacted how often people have gotten out? In the month of July, the Dayton International airport saw just over six inches of precipitation, which is the most rainfall seen in the month since 2003. There were […]
DAYTON, OH
ocj.com

Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records

I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
tippnews.com

Seeking Solitude & Mindfulness in Miami County

There are times when you just need to get away for a while. Miami County has plenty to offer all of our visitors: invigorating hikes, local shops, fabulous restaurants…and even places where you can soak in the solitude. One of the most treasured – and preserved – activities is...
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event

PIQUA – Join the Piqua community at the ninth annual Down a River, Down a Beer from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 919 S. Main St., and will feature 80 different craft beers to sample. Some of the craft beers...
dayton.com

Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor

A deal two decades in the making, Dayton’s Bonbright Distributors is merging with Springfield’s Bobby Fisher Distributing, Brock Anderson III, chairman and chief executive of Bonbright, said Thursday. “We’ve done a few big deals in our company’s history, but this is the biggest,” Anderson said.
dayton.com

Dayton native to appear on Food Network’s ‘BBQ USA’ finale

Dayton native Erica Roby, also known as Master of ‘Cue, will be featured on Food Network’s “BBQ USA” finale Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. “It is a huge honor to be featured again,” Roby said. “It’s even more exciting because I get to take viewers into the world of competition BBQ!”
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Retired Teachers Association to host informative trash program

TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will meet Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the First Place Christian Center in Troy. Brad Petry, the solid waste district coordinator for Miami County, will present a program called “What Happens to Your Trash” and will provide useful information about what to recycle and what do to with the rest of your trash.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Daily Advocate

CareFlight responds to crash near North Star

NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy