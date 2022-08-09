ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
False economy! People reveal the cost-saving tips they insist are a waste of time and money, from boiling soap to make shower gel to growing your own vegetables

By Jessica Taylor For Mailonline
 3 days ago

People have been sharing the so-called 'thrifty tips' that they think actually cost more time and money.

In a thread on UK parenting forum Mumsnet, people have suggested the hacks they have been given that don't actually save cash at all.

The discussion was sparked after one person said they thought many of the tips they had seen on the same website were actually counter-productive.

She wrote: 'There's been discussion on other threads about some "thrifty tips" which don't seem all that sensible, like rinsing the sauce off spaghetti hoops to reuse the cooked pasta (wastes sauce and calories), or boiling soap to make shower gel (wastes electricity and soap - better just use the soap bar).'

People have shared the so-called 'thrifty tips' they have heard that actually aren't particularly thrifty at all such as growing your own vegetables
People on UK parenting forum Mumsnet have been sharing the so-called 'thrifty tips' they have been given in the past that they think are actually a waste of time and money

She then shared a story of how she used to used curry powder to add extra flavour to her meals as a cheap alternative to buying lots of different ingredients and spices.

However, after living on a budget during her younger years and being left eating porridge oats for a week, she said the tip didn't serve her particularly well when she decided to 'elevate' her porridge with curry powder and an onion.

She wrote: 'Don't repeat my mistake!'

Responding to her story, other people shared the things they thought were a 'false economy' and not worth the time they require.

As energy bills rise steeply across the UK, some people took on some of the alternatives to having baths that they have seen shared online.

One person argued that having a shower instead of a bath is 'not always more efficient for water and boiler'.

They suggested that, if you have a well-powered shower and stand under it for 10 minutes, it will most likely use up a very similar amount of water to a bath.

This person disputed the idea that having a shower instead of a bath was more cost-efficient

'Try sticking the plug in next time you shower and see,' they wrote.

Another person disputed the idea that having a wash with a cloth at the sink instead of a hot shower works out any cheaper when the energy bill comes in.

They said: 'I would think any money saved would be negligible when weighed up against the extra hot washes for the flannels.'

One person questioned why anyone would boil soap to make shower gel after the original poster listed it as one of the suggestions she had heard.

They wrote: 'Why would anyone need to make shower gel if they have soap? Just use the soap?'

In the interest of saving money around the festive season lots of people choose to make their own gifts for their loved ones.

However according to one poster, they did not reap the financial reward when they opted to do this one Christmas.

They wrote: 'I did chilli jam for everyone one year and, although the jam was nice, it was an enormous faff and cost the same in ingredients and jars as I would have spent on presents.'

It seems that there are a few kitchen hacks that have left people feeling short-changed as one person shared their cooking disaster on a budget.

They didn't offer up much detail, but declared their attempt at making a garlic bread quiche in the slow-cooker was 'vile'.

This person didn't go into too much detail, but readers could determine their attempt at making 'slow cooker garlic bread quiche' didn't work out as expected

Another cooking suggestion someone dismissed was the idea of boiling a chicken carcass to make your own chicken stock.

They argued it was actually much cheaper to buy the stock pots in the supermarket in the long run - however many others said making your own stock was at least a good way of reducing food waste.

When counting the pennies, lots of people opt for budget supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl.

But one bargain-hunting shopper said this was a waste of time and money.

They wrote: 'I honestly find Sainsbury's (now that they are price matching on a lot of things) no/minimally more expensive than Aldi and the quality of the food is so much better/fresher/has longer dates.'

While some people look for bargains on the food shop, others try to avoid the price altogether by growing their own fruit and vegetables.

However, one person pointed out that, unless you have a decent-sized garden, this cost-saving tip is more of a hobby.

'Maybe worthwhile for chillies but not much else,' they wrote.

