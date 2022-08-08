The 2022 high school golf season is underway. While it is a new season, several familiar names and teams find themselves contending for titles again this year. In 2021, the Upton girls and Thermopolis boys won the Class 2A team titles. Those two programs also had the state champions in Brooklyn Materi and Hardy Johnson, respectively. In Class 3A, it was the Wheatland girls and Riverton boys that finished on top. Both Lovell’s Erika Cook and Riverton’s Parker Paxton posted double-digit margins of victory to grab 3A medalist honors. Finally, in Class 4A, Haily Kalus of Kelly Walsh and Sheridan’s Brock Owings won individual titles. The Sheridan girls and Jackson boys were the team winners.

