Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
Checking in on the first week of high school sports practices of the fall season
GAYLORD — It's finally here. Monday, August 8 marked the official beginning of the fall sports season in Michigan, with teams around Michigan getting their first official practices under their belts. ...
WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Miessler
Longtime Campbell County High School tennis coach Mark Miessler is one the seven new inductees into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He became the Campbell County boys tennis coach in 1995 and by 1998, the program earned it's first state championship in the sport. In 2000, Miessler took over the girls tennis program for the Camels and promptly won a state championship.
Meet the Bucks scheduled for Friday; season tickets available for renewal this week
The Breckenridge High School Athletic Department will host the annual Meet the Bucks event from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Buckaroo Stadium. The event will be a chance for the community to meet the junior varsity and varsity football players and coaches, JV and varsity volleyball players and coaches, cross-country runners and coaches, 2022-23 varsity cheerleaders, and the Pride of Breckenridge Buckaroo Band.
New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience
As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
National helmet shortage hurting Villa Grove, area teams as high school football practice starts
VILLA GROVE (WCIA) — Heath Wilson is getting impatient and it’s hard to blame him. The Villa Grove football coach ordered six new helmets last November and they have yet to arrive. The season started Monday with the first practice, meaning he has kids either without a helmet or in a helmet that’s too small. […]
Rockies, Diamondbacks coming off wins as series begins
Five years ago, the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks faced off in the National League wild-card game, a matchup that
Girls Volleyball Preview – Oakville and Eureka – August 9, 2022
We continue to look at some of the area’s top volleyball teams as they start practices this week. Both Oakville and Eureka are looking for another outstanding season after both fell just short of making the Missouri State High School Activities Association state tournament last season. Both teams fell in their district finals.
Eudora puts brakes on fast-growing sport of girls wrestling. The team is pushing back.
Girls high school wrestling is a growing sport, locally and nationally. In 2019, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport in Kansas. ...
Gaylord Wrestlers Compete at National Junior and 16U Championships in Fargo, North Dakota
GAYLORD – A pair of Gaylord High School wrestlers had the chance to compete in the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota last month. Senior Brayden Gautreau and incoming freshman Jaron Bensinger traveled to Fargo to compete in the premier high school wrestling...
WyoPreps’ 2022 High School Golf Preview
The 2022 high school golf season is underway. While it is a new season, several familiar names and teams find themselves contending for titles again this year. In 2021, the Upton girls and Thermopolis boys won the Class 2A team titles. Those two programs also had the state champions in Brooklyn Materi and Hardy Johnson, respectively. In Class 3A, it was the Wheatland girls and Riverton boys that finished on top. Both Lovell’s Erika Cook and Riverton’s Parker Paxton posted double-digit margins of victory to grab 3A medalist honors. Finally, in Class 4A, Haily Kalus of Kelly Walsh and Sheridan’s Brock Owings won individual titles. The Sheridan girls and Jackson boys were the team winners.
Midland High, Grand Blanc claim Saginaw Valley League honors
FRANKENMUTH, MI – When Eric Albright hoisted the Division 1 baseball district trophy, he knew that one trophy would lead to another. The Midland High athletic director and baseball coach added the other trophy Tuesday at the Saginaw Valley League Recognition Dinner in Frankenmuth. For the first time since...
