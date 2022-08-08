ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Urbana cancels varsity football this fall

URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
URBANA, IL
WyoPreps

WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Miessler

Longtime Campbell County High School tennis coach Mark Miessler is one the seven new inductees into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He became the Campbell County boys tennis coach in 1995 and by 1998, the program earned it's first state championship in the sport. In 2000, Miessler took over the girls tennis program for the Camels and promptly won a state championship.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Breckenridge Texan

Meet the Bucks scheduled for Friday; season tickets available for renewal this week

The Breckenridge High School Athletic Department will host the annual Meet the Bucks event from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Buckaroo Stadium. The event will be a chance for the community to meet the junior varsity and varsity football players and coaches, JV and varsity volleyball players and coaches, cross-country runners and coaches, 2022-23 varsity cheerleaders, and the Pride of Breckenridge Buckaroo Band.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience

As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
RIVERSIDE, IL
scoopswithdannymac.com

Girls Volleyball Preview – Oakville and Eureka – August 9, 2022

We continue to look at some of the area’s top volleyball teams as they start practices this week. Both Oakville and Eureka are looking for another outstanding season after both fell just short of making the Missouri State High School Activities Association state tournament last season. Both teams fell in their district finals.
EUREKA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
WyoPreps

WyoPreps’ 2022 High School Golf Preview

The 2022 high school golf season is underway. While it is a new season, several familiar names and teams find themselves contending for titles again this year. In 2021, the Upton girls and Thermopolis boys won the Class 2A team titles. Those two programs also had the state champions in Brooklyn Materi and Hardy Johnson, respectively. In Class 3A, it was the Wheatland girls and Riverton boys that finished on top. Both Lovell’s Erika Cook and Riverton’s Parker Paxton posted double-digit margins of victory to grab 3A medalist honors. Finally, in Class 4A, Haily Kalus of Kelly Walsh and Sheridan’s Brock Owings won individual titles. The Sheridan girls and Jackson boys were the team winners.
THERMOPOLIS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy