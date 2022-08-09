ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Defender

Broadway in Chicago’s Free Summer Concert Highlights 10 Broadway Showstoppers

Broadway In Chicago announced six new shows joining its Summer Concert line-up: 1776, Disney’s Aladdin, Chicago, Les Misérables, Tina, and Jagged Little Pill. Previously announced shows include Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, and straight from Broadway, MJ, the brand new 4-time Tony Award-winning musical that offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
The Record North Shore

Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette

The Wilmette Theatre was one of several local backdrops for the cast and crew of "Screams From the Tower," a throwback comedy written and directed by New Trier High School alumnus Cory Wexler Grant. The post Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
FanSided

Chicago PD: 5 facts about Anne Heche (you might not know)

Anne Heche is best known to One Chicago fans as originating the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD. Heche’s first appearance came in the season 6 premiere, “New Normal,” marking what would become an 11-episode guest arc. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Musical Group with Bolingbrook Roots Appearing on AGT Live Show Tuesday

For those of you not watching America’s Got Talent, you may have missed the success of The Pack, a drumline out of Bolingbrook!. Perry, the founder of the group, is a Bolingbrook native. He started this group in 2014 to help at-risk youth find something constructive to do after school. The program he started has dealt with many set-backs, but through their own perseverance, has also had much success!
BOLINGBROOK, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Bronzeville Historian and Pioneer Harold Lucas dies

Harold Lucas loved the Bud Billiken Parade. In a YouTube video, he said he dreamed of riding a horse in the iconic event. On Saturday, August 13, Lucas will be watching the beloved spectacle from above instead of the sidelines. Lucas, who stood up to Chicago’s political establishment as a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Actor Robert Pine talks new show ‘Five Days at Memorial’

CHICAGO —  On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, actor Robert Pine, father of actor Chris Pine, who is starring in the new show “Five Days as Memorial. Back in the day, Pine also starred in the crime, drama show ‘CHiPs’ that ran from 1977 to 1983. “Five Days at Memorial” follows the story of doctors and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger

Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants

Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month

Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce,  the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

“The Color Is” Fashion Exhibit to Open at DuSable Black History Museum

“Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color Is Fashion Exhibition,” created by Internationally acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist Nick Cave and his brother fashion designer Jack Cave, will bring a once-in-a -lifetime collection of avant-garde and haute couture inspired fashion to the Roundhouse of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. The exhibition which opens to the public on August 27, 2022, will continue through November 27, 2022, and is in partnership with the MCA Chicago and the groundbreaking retrospective exhibition “NICK CAVE: FOROTHERMORE,” which is currently on view at the MCA until October 2, 2022. This is the first time that these wearable works will be installed publicly and the DuSable is the first museum in the world to ever exhibit Nick Cave’s or Jack Cave’s fashion collections.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Seeking comfort out of Boystown: Queer people are looking for new spaces due to exclusivity

“I was performing at a drag show in Boystown when a man tried to lick my face, which just crosses so many boundaries of basic consent,” Carol Aceves, a queer drag artist in Chicago under the name Whorechata, said. “Then another time I was in my car getting ready for a gig and these men tried to get into my car. Thankfully, I have my doors locked, but then they try to shake my car from outside to intimidate me. They were being transphobic and yelling out slurs trying to scare me. I had to get performers from inside the bar to come out and safely escort me out of my car.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

