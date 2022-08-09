Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender
Broadway in Chicago’s Free Summer Concert Highlights 10 Broadway Showstoppers
Broadway In Chicago announced six new shows joining its Summer Concert line-up: 1776, Disney’s Aladdin, Chicago, Les Misérables, Tina, and Jagged Little Pill. Previously announced shows include Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, and straight from Broadway, MJ, the brand new 4-time Tony Award-winning musical that offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson.
Dean’s Weekender: Trevor Noah, the Bud Billiken Parade and more
Join WGN’s Dean Richards in taking a look at what different events are coming to Chicago this weekend. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
The Devil Wears Prada, Lady Gaga, Edison Park Fest: 8 Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend
It may be mid-August but there's still plenty of summer fun left in Chicago. From street festivals to block parties to Broadway in Chicago's The Devil Wears Prada, here's a roundup of what's going on in Chicago this weekend, Aug. 12-15. The pre-Broadway premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" is...
‘I’m Undeniable’: Whitney McMorris Is One Of Chicago’s Few Black Women Leading A Kitchen
DOWNTOWN — One of the first experiments Whitney McMorris did with food was swapping oil for butter in a box cake recipe. The results blew her mind. The culinary arts called to McMorris at a young age. Growing up in suburban Phoenix, she was surrounded by culinary inspiration, from her family to what she watched on Food Network.
Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette
The Wilmette Theatre was one of several local backdrops for the cast and crew of "Screams From the Tower," a throwback comedy written and directed by New Trier High School alumnus Cory Wexler Grant. The post Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
Chicago PD: 5 facts about Anne Heche (you might not know)
Anne Heche is best known to One Chicago fans as originating the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD. Heche’s first appearance came in the season 6 premiere, “New Normal,” marking what would become an 11-episode guest arc. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over...
959theriver.com
Musical Group with Bolingbrook Roots Appearing on AGT Live Show Tuesday
For those of you not watching America’s Got Talent, you may have missed the success of The Pack, a drumline out of Bolingbrook!. Perry, the founder of the group, is a Bolingbrook native. He started this group in 2014 to help at-risk youth find something constructive to do after school. The program he started has dealt with many set-backs, but through their own perseverance, has also had much success!
chicagocrusader.com
Bronzeville Historian and Pioneer Harold Lucas dies
Harold Lucas loved the Bud Billiken Parade. In a YouTube video, he said he dreamed of riding a horse in the iconic event. On Saturday, August 13, Lucas will be watching the beloved spectacle from above instead of the sidelines. Lucas, who stood up to Chicago’s political establishment as a...
Actor Robert Pine talks new show ‘Five Days at Memorial’
CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, actor Robert Pine, father of actor Chris Pine, who is starring in the new show “Five Days as Memorial. Back in the day, Pine also starred in the crime, drama show ‘CHiPs’ that ran from 1977 to 1983. “Five Days at Memorial” follows the story of doctors and […]
27th annual Black Women's Expo returns to McCormick Place
The 27th Annual Black Women's Expo (BWe NEXT) returns August 12 - 14, 2022 at McCormick Place uplifting the theme "The Legacy Continues."
Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger
Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
Mr. Fix It: get your long, hot showers back
CHICAGO — We are back with Lou Manfredini, Mr. Fix It to teach us how to keep our warm showers with the water heaters. He talks about the benefits of installing on-demand water heaters.
Eater
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants
Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
South Chicago Dance Team Prepares to Honor Beloved Coach at Bud Billiken Parade
LaToya Smith, a coach at Silent Threat Dance Team, is getting her students ready to put on a show at Chicago's Bud Billiken parade this weekend, and she said it’s been tough not having her brother, who died last year, by her side coaching. “It’s been overwhelming, and there’s...
Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month
Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce, the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
“The Color Is” Fashion Exhibit to Open at DuSable Black History Museum
“Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color Is Fashion Exhibition,” created by Internationally acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist Nick Cave and his brother fashion designer Jack Cave, will bring a once-in-a -lifetime collection of avant-garde and haute couture inspired fashion to the Roundhouse of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. The exhibition which opens to the public on August 27, 2022, will continue through November 27, 2022, and is in partnership with the MCA Chicago and the groundbreaking retrospective exhibition “NICK CAVE: FOROTHERMORE,” which is currently on view at the MCA until October 2, 2022. This is the first time that these wearable works will be installed publicly and the DuSable is the first museum in the world to ever exhibit Nick Cave’s or Jack Cave’s fashion collections.
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
Loose Pigs Still Managing to Evade Capture in Chicago Suburb
Four loose pigs have been hogging up space in a western suburb of Chicago. Police officers have been wrestling with the pigs in the village of Wayne, as the animals have managed to continuously evade capture for almost two weeks. "The loose pigs are still enjoying their freedom within the...
depauliaonline.com
Seeking comfort out of Boystown: Queer people are looking for new spaces due to exclusivity
“I was performing at a drag show in Boystown when a man tried to lick my face, which just crosses so many boundaries of basic consent,” Carol Aceves, a queer drag artist in Chicago under the name Whorechata, said. “Then another time I was in my car getting ready for a gig and these men tried to get into my car. Thankfully, I have my doors locked, but then they try to shake my car from outside to intimidate me. They were being transphobic and yelling out slurs trying to scare me. I had to get performers from inside the bar to come out and safely escort me out of my car.”
