Oklahoma State

Epic Charter School Reaches Compliance Milestone With Virtual School Board Of Ed.

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
A two-year compliance process is coming to an end for Epic Charter Schools.

Epic Charter School is now back in compliance with Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board of Education.

The news comes less than a month after the Department of Education placed them on probation.

School leaders announced Tuesday evening they have taken more than 50 corrective actions.

Those actions include:

  1. Severing all ties with Epic Charter School's former management, Epic Youth Services and its founders
  2. Establishing a new Board of Education comprised of business and civic leaders without any previous relationship to EYS management
  3. Creating new checks and balances to strengthen internal controls and ensure fiduciary oversight by Epic's new Board of Education. This action included hiring a new Deputy Superintendent of Finance
  4. Providing full transparency and accounting of the Learning Fund expenditures and balance
  5. Consolidating two school districts, Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Charter, which make up 60% and 40% of student enrollment.

“I think it’s really important to say that throughout this process over the last months we have been encourage by the way epic has responded,” said Dr. Robert Franklin, the Chairman of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

Epic Charter School’s took several steps to get in compliance including severing all ties with their previous management, establishing a new board, and consolidating Epic-One-on-One and Epic Blended Charter.

“The big decision to separate from the management company was monumental. The reconfiguration of the board was not easy and those were things that have been very encouraging and the consolidation of two schools to one being that last tipping point that gets us to that place is again really encouraging,” said Dr. Franklin.

The Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield, released a statement saying, “it has been a long road, but we are grateful for the patience and direction provided to us by the statewide virtual charter school board and its leadership.”

“Our compliance auditor has been out monthly, doing important work and giving us feedback monthly,” said the Chairman of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

The district is also hiring a new Deputy Superintendent of Finance to strengthen transparency.

“Hopefully, it allows them to do things with more fidelity, and to do it more efficiently and effectively serving with the confidence that the stakeholder and our taxpayers expect,” said Dr. Franklin.

School leaders said the ruling Tuesday was a result of commitment to transparency and organization-wide transformation.

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

School Security A Top Priority For Districts Preparing For The Start Of The Year

Oklahoma students start heading back to school this week for the first time since the Uvalde shooting in Texas put school safety back under the microscope. “We know that kids, if they don’t feel safe inside their building they’re not going to learn,” says Gary Shelton. He heads up the Oklahoma School Security Institute a division of the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security. Part of their mission: conducting risk and vulnerability assessments. For an elementary school, he'll spend half a day doing an assessment. Bigger high schools will take a full 8 hours. And when he's done, he'll compile it all into an extensive report. For an average elementary school, about 30 to 40 recommendations.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Enacts New Rule To Improve Behavior At Athletic Events

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has enacted a new rule to improve behavior at high school and middle school athletic events. According to the new rule, if a team's coaches, players or fans show "egregious" acts of "unsportsmanlike behavior" two or more times in the same season, the team or individual could be suspended for the rest of the season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

'Agency-Wide' Internet Outage Impacting Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

A statewide internet outage is impacting services for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. According to Taylor Adams at OESC, someone cut a fiber line near the Capitol causing a loss in Internet services. They say this is impacting OESC’s ability to deliver all services at all local offices, including access to claims and UI benefits information.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

New Military Housing Act, Which Could Benefit Bases Like Tinker AFB, Garners Bipartisan Support

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Oklahoma Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, is hoping to bring more oversight and accountability to the persistent problem of unsafe and sub-standard privatized military base housing. The Military Housing Readiness Council Act was introduced in both the House and Senate last week and would create a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
